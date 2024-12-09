SOHR: Turkish drone strike kills 11 civilians in northern Syria

A Turkish armed drone targeted a house in the village of al-Mustariha, located in Syria's Raqqa province near Ayn Issa, killing 11 civilians, including six children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

A video shared on social media purportedly captured the aftermath of the strike. In the footage, a local resident is heard identifying the victims one by one, saying, "This is a small child, not a fighter. And this is another child. This is Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim, the father of the children. They were struck by warplanes at 11 p.m. These are Mustafa Mohammed's daughters."

Ayn Issa, situated about 35 kilometers from the Turkish border, is under the administration of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

191 strikes in 2024, 55 killed

SOHR data reveals that since the beginning of 2024, Turkey has conducted 191 airstrikes targeting areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration in northern and northeastern Syria. These strikes have resulted in 55 fatalities and injuries to more than 122 people, including 49 military personnel and 73 civilians.

The casualties include:

32 members of military personnel affiliated with the Autonomous Administration,

3 Syrian army soldiers,

20 civilians, including 6 children and 1 woman.

The airstrikes took places in three provinces: