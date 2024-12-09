TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 9 December 2024 17:33
 ~ Modified On: 9 December 2024 17:48
2 min Read

SOHR: Turkish drone strike kills 11 civilians in northern Syria

The strike targeted the Ain Issa town 35 kilometers from the Turkish-Syrian border.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
SOHR: Turkish drone strike kills 11 civilians in northern Syria

A Turkish armed drone targeted a house in the village of al-Mustariha, located in Syria's Raqqa province near Ayn Issa, killing 11 civilians, including six children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

A video shared on social media purportedly captured the aftermath of the strike. In the footage, a local resident is heard identifying the victims one by one, saying, "This is a small child, not a fighter. And this is another child. This is Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim, the father of the children. They were struck by warplanes at 11 p.m. These are Mustafa Mohammed's daughters."

Ayn Issa, situated about 35 kilometers from the Turkish border, is under the administration of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

Turkey-backed forces seize Manbij city in northern Syria
Turkey-backed forces seize Manbij city in northern Syria
9 December 2024

191 strikes in 2024, 55 killed

SOHR data reveals that since the beginning of 2024, Turkey has conducted 191 airstrikes targeting areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration in northern and northeastern Syria. These strikes have resulted in 55 fatalities and injuries to more than 122 people, including 49 military personnel and 73 civilians.

The casualties include:

  • 32 members of military personnel affiliated with the Autonomous Administration,
  • 3 Syrian army soldiers,
  • 20 civilians, including 6 children and 1 woman.

The airstrikes took places in three provinces:

  • Hasakah province: 140 strikes killed 3 Syrian soldiers, 24 military personnel, and 6 civilians, including one woman.
  • Raqqa province: 7 strikes resulted in the deaths of 4 military personnel and 11 civilians.
  • Rural Aleppo: 45 strikes killed 4 military personnel and 3 civilians. (VC/VK)
Origin
Istanbul
Syria
related news
Erdoğan warns of 'terror' threat from Kurdish groups in Syria, silent on Israel's Golan expansion
Today 11:17
/haber/erdogan-warns-of-terror-threat-from-kurdish-groups-in-syria-silent-on-israel-s-golan-expansion-302560
Kurdish journalist dies after injury in suspected Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq
12 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dies-after-injury-in-suspected-turkish-drone-strike-in-northern-iraq-297434
Syriac fighters killed in drone strikes in northern Syria
29 February 2024
/haber/syriac-fighters-killed-in-drone-strikes-in-northern-syria-292504
US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
6 October 2023
/haber/us-announces-to-have-downed-a-turkish-drone-in-northeast-syria-285901
Reports: Turkey's drone strike kills, injures media workers in northern Syria
28 August 2023
/haber/reports-turkey-s-drone-strike-kills-injures-media-workers-in-northern-syria-283273
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Erdoğan warns of 'terror' threat from Kurdish groups in Syria, silent on Israel's Golan expansion
Today 11:17
/haber/erdogan-warns-of-terror-threat-from-kurdish-groups-in-syria-silent-on-israel-s-golan-expansion-302560
Kurdish journalist dies after injury in suspected Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq
12 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dies-after-injury-in-suspected-turkish-drone-strike-in-northern-iraq-297434
Syriac fighters killed in drone strikes in northern Syria
29 February 2024
/haber/syriac-fighters-killed-in-drone-strikes-in-northern-syria-292504
US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
6 October 2023
/haber/us-announces-to-have-downed-a-turkish-drone-in-northeast-syria-285901
Reports: Turkey's drone strike kills, injures media workers in northern Syria
28 August 2023
/haber/reports-turkey-s-drone-strike-kills-injures-media-workers-in-northern-syria-283273
Back to Top