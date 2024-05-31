Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has labeled the upcoming local elections in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled parts as a threat to Turkey and Syria’s territorial integrity.

"We are closely monitoring the aggressive actions against the territorial integrity of our country and Syria, under the pretext of a public vote by the terrorist organization … Turkey will never allow the establishment of a 'Terroristan' by a separatist group right across our southern borders in northern Syria and Iraq.” the president said yesterday in İzmir, where he visited to observe the Efes-2024 military exercise.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in Syria’s north and east as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades.

Erdoğan recalled Turkey’s previous military operations targeting the Kurdish-led groups and remarked, “"We have previously taken the necessary actions in the face of fait accompli ... and should we face the same situation again, we will not hesitate to act."

The National Security Council expressed similar sentiments in a statement following its May 28 meeting, highlighting the determination to “counteract the support provided to the PKK” and prevent any fait accompli against national security and the territorial integrity of neighboring countries.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria will hold elections on June 11 to elect its local leaders. However, Erdoğan labeled the elections as “intensifying pressure and threats” on the local population.

The autonomous administration

The autonomous administration was formed during the Syrian war by Kurdish and Arab groups fighting against ISIS. On December 10, 2015, they announced the establishment of a 13-member legislative body called the Syrian Democratic Council. Since September 6, 2018, the council has been governing the legislative area known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

Turkey has previously conducted four military operations in Syria, with two of them directly targeting the autonomous administration's territory, the 2018 "Operation Olive Branch" and the 2019 “Operation Peace Spring.”

The Autonomous Administration is not officially recognized by any state except the Catalan Parliament, but it maintains representations in France, Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland and has extensive military cooperation with the US and coalition countries against ISIS. (AEK/VK)