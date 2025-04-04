Turkey’s Bahçeli makes first public appearance in over two months, dispelling death rumors

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli appeared in public for the first time in 66 days, putting to rest unfounded rumors of his death.

Bahçeli joined party members in visiting the grave of MHP founder Alparslan Türkeş in Ankara to mark the anniversary of his death. The 77-year-old politician was seen praying at the gravesite, as previously announced by the party.

Supporters greeted Bahçeli’s vehicle by tossing roses and chanting slogans such as “Keep going, your children are with you."

Başbuğ Alparslan Türkeş Kabri Başında Dualarla Anılıyor https://t.co/vXViQronPj — MHP (@MHP_Bilgi) April 4, 2025

Bahçeli had not been seen in public since late January. The MHP announced that he had undergone surgery on Feb 4 to replace a heart valve, which had previously been replaced a decade earlier. The party attributed the procedure to complications that had emerged with the original implant.

Medical experts noted at the time that recovery from such a procedure could take two to three months for someone of Bahçeli’s age. Nevertheless, the extended absence gave rise to false claims that he had passed away.

In response, MHP officials repeatedly denied the rumors and noted that politicians and journalists from various backgrounds had spoken with Bahçeli by phone. Despite these reassurances, the rumors persisted until his appearance at today's ceremony.