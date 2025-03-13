Turkey to 'closely monitor' implementation of Damascus-SDF agreement

Turkey will closely track how the recently signed agreement between the Syrian interim government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) plays out on the ground, a National Defense Ministry official has said.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing today, ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk addressed the agreement, stating that Turkey would assess its practical outcomes.

"We will observe how this agreement is implemented and its actual impact in the field. We will closely monitor its positive or negative consequences," he said.

Aktürk reiterated that Ankara remains committed to "eradicating terrorist activities in Syria," ensuring that militants lay down their arms, and facilitating the removal of foreign fighters from the country. He also reaffirmed Turkey's position on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

Aktürk further noted that Turkey's newly appointed military attaché in Syria would be meeting with the Syrian defense minister and that a Turkish military delegation is scheduled to visit the country in the coming days.

'Turkey has no plans to withdraw'

Pro-government journalists have provided additional insights into Turkey’s position on the agreement. Writing in Yeni Şafak, Nur Banu Aras stated that Ankara is approaching the process with caution but will remain firm on its key principles.

"Turkey will carefully observe the implementation of this process without compromising its fundamental principles," Aras wrote. She added that Ankara continues to prioritize Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, alongside eliminating the threat from Kurdish-led groups and strengthening the central authority in Damascus.

She also noted that Turkey has no plans to withdraw its military presence from Syria, stating, "The withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria is not on the agenda. Turkish troops will remain in the country until stability is ensured and Ankara is confident that no security threats will emerge from the south."

Meanwhile, Hürriyet columnist Abdülkadir Selvi suggested that the SDF is expected to take part in Syria’s political system as a political party, while Turkey’s military presence in the region will continue.

The Mar 10 deal signed by Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF chief Mazloum Abdi envisages the integration of the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in Syria's east into the Syrian state.

The deal came amid major developments in Turkey's Kurdish issue, as the ruling bloc launched a new process in which the imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the militant group to lay down arms in late February. While Turkey maintains that Öcalan's call also applies to the SDF, which it views as an extension of the PKK, Syrian Kurdish leaders have stated that it does not concern them.

