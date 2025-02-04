Syrian leader al-Sharaa arrives in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the interim president of Syria's transitional government, landed at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport around 4 pm local time (GMT+3), according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sharaa began a private meeting at 5 pm, with no photographs from the session released to the press. Following the talks, the leaders are expected to participate in a joint press conference after a working dinner involving delegations from both sides.

In a separate meeting, First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with Sharaa's spouse, Latife al-Durubi.

This visit comes amid heightened regional diplomacy as Turkey seeks cooperation on various issues such as Syria’s reconstruction, the return of refugees and the status of the Kurdish-controlled land in Syria. (VK)