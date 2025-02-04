TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 4 February 2025 17:59
 ~ Modified On: 4 February 2025 18:03
Syrian leader al-Sharaa arrives in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

The leaders are expected to participate in a joint press conference after a working dinner involving delegations from both sides.

BIA News Desk

Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the interim president of Syria's transitional government, landed at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport around 4 pm local time (GMT+3), according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sharaa began a private meeting at 5 pm, with no photographs from the session released to the press. Following the talks, the leaders are expected to participate in a joint press conference after a working dinner involving delegations from both sides.

In a separate meeting, First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with Sharaa's spouse, Latife al-Durubi.

This visit comes amid heightened regional diplomacy as Turkey seeks cooperation on various issues such as Syria’s reconstruction, the return of refugees and the status of the Kurdish-controlled land in Syria. (VK)

related news
Turkish defense delegation visits Syria
30 January 2025
/haber/turkish-defense-delegation-visits-syria-304104
Syrian administration to lower tariffs on products imported from Turkey, says minister
27 January 2025
/haber/syrian-administration-to-lower-tariffs-on-products-imported-from-turkey-says-minister-304007
Turkey not involved in planning of Syrian offensive to topple Assad, says FM
16 December 2024
/haber/turkey-not-involved-in-planning-of-syrian-offensive-to-topple-assad-says-fm-302735
Turkey’s defense minister says Kurdish groups, Israel threaten Syria’s stability
16 December 2024
/haber/turkeys-defense-minister-says-kurdish-groups-israel-threaten-syrias-stability-302711
US acknowledges Turkey's concerns in Syria, reaffirms support for Kurdish groups
11 December 2024
/haber/us-acknowledges-turkey-s-concerns-in-syria-reaffirms-support-for-kurdish-groups-302587
