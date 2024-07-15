TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 15 July 2024 12:15
 ~ Modified On: 15 July 2024 16:23
2 min Read

Syria conditions normalization with Turkey to 'return to pre-2011 status quo'

In the first official statement in response to Turkey’s recent invitations for talks, the ministry has set a return to the pre-2011 status quo as the condition for normalization.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Syria conditions normalization with Turkey to 'return to pre-2011 status quo'

Normalization between Turkey and Syria would be possible if the countries return to the pre-2011 status quo, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in response to Turkey's repeated calls for bilateral talks. This  marks the first official statement from Damascus following a series of invitations extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad.

The ministry’s statement, published by the state-run SANA agency, asserts that the policies of the Turkish government “have proven to be harmful to Syria and other countries.”

President Erdoğan open to renewing talks with Assad
President Erdoğan open to renewing talks with Assad
28 June 2024

The ministry expressed a willingness to engage in various initiatives aimed at improving relations with other countries, including Turkey.

“However, the goal of these initiatives are, rather than being media material, targeted processes based on existing realities and the principles that determine the relationship between the two countries,” says the statement. These principles include respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and combating elements threatening security and stability.

The Syrian government has long set the withdrawal of Turkey’s military forces from its territory and the cessation of its support to armed groups as prerequisites for normalizing relations with Ankara.

Return to pre-war status quo

The ministry further clarified that normalization with Turkey should return to the pre-2011 status, which was “based on the security, welfare, and stability of both nations.”

It reiterated the conditions for such normalization, including the withdrawal of ‘illegal forces’ from Syria and “the fight against terrorist organizations that threaten the security of both Syria and Turkey.”

However, there is a disparity in what both countries call ‘terror groups.’ Damascus seeks the complete withdrawal of Turkish Armed Forces from Syrian territory and an end to support for armed groups which it deems ‘terrorists.’ Meanwhile, Ankara desires normalization with Damascus, potentially targeting a new initiative against the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, while Damascus prioritizes the fight against jihadist groups, including Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, in Idlib.

Is normalization with Syria possible for Turkey while protecting jihadists?
Is normalization with Syria possible for Turkey while protecting jihadists?
4 July 2024

(VC/VK)

Syria Turkey-Syria relations
related news
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
/haber/erdogan-says-northern-syrian-elections-a-threat-to-turkey-295995
Jihadist leader killed in suicide bombing near Syrian-Turkish border
5 April 2024
/haber/jihadist-leader-killed-in-suicide-bombing-near-syrian-turkish-border-293939
Status of Kurds in Syria 'an internal matter,' says diplomat
15 February 2024
/haber/status-of-kurds-in-syria-an-internal-matter-says-diplomat-291902
Reports: Turkish Armed Forces hits the Syrian army in Kamishli
15 January 2024
/haber/reports-turkish-armed-forces-hits-the-syrian-army-in-kamishli-290579
Q&A WITH AMY AUSTIN HOLMES
'Turkey-backed groups cause instability in Syria'
10 November 2023
/haber/turkey-backed-groups-cause-instability-in-syria-287717
related news
Erdoğan says Northern Syrian elections a threat to Turkey
31 May 2024
/haber/erdogan-says-northern-syrian-elections-a-threat-to-turkey-295995
Jihadist leader killed in suicide bombing near Syrian-Turkish border
5 April 2024
/haber/jihadist-leader-killed-in-suicide-bombing-near-syrian-turkish-border-293939
Status of Kurds in Syria 'an internal matter,' says diplomat
15 February 2024
/haber/status-of-kurds-in-syria-an-internal-matter-says-diplomat-291902
Reports: Turkish Armed Forces hits the Syrian army in Kamishli
15 January 2024
/haber/reports-turkish-armed-forces-hits-the-syrian-army-in-kamishli-290579
Q&A WITH AMY AUSTIN HOLMES
'Turkey-backed groups cause instability in Syria'
10 November 2023
/haber/turkey-backed-groups-cause-instability-in-syria-287717
Back to Top