Date published: 2 January 2025 10:52
 ~ Modified On: 2 January 2025 17:42
2 min Read

3 DEATHS ON FIRST DAY OF NEW YEAR

Clashes intensify between SDF and groups supported by Turkey

Violent clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and groups supported by Turkey have intensified, as tension grows in Northern Syria. Tens of families have been forced to abandon their homes.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Clashes intensify between SDF and groups supported by Turkey
Clashes in Northern Syria/The Syrian Observer

It has been reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched artillery strikes on the town of Abu Qalqal and the foothills of Shash al-Bobna village in the southeast of Manbij.

The Syrian Observer stated, based on the pro-government website Hashtag Syria’s report from “local sources”, that following artillery strikes, SDF’s infiltration attempt into positions held by groups supported by Turkey led to intense clashes.

Heavy and medium weaponry were used in the clashes where groups supported by Turkey responded with artillery strikes targeting the village of Bir Hasso along the Qaraqozak axis.

At the same time of the SDF’s infiltration attempt, clashes broke out in the eastern neighbourhoods of Manbij that lasted for several hours, further adding to the instability of the region.

Following artillery fire exchanges along the Tishreen Dam axis, groups supported by Turkey sought to infiltrate the al-Saidin village near the dam, but the SDF repelled the attack.

Sources in the field reported that there were three fatalities and a number of injuries, however there was no official statement regarding the losses.

As escalating clashes result in the displacement of families in targeted villages, fears have mounted that border areas may become open battlefields.

Conditions of those living close to the Tishreen Dam have become increasingly dire as incessant bombardment threatens safety and livelihoods.

(AEK/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
SDF Syria turkey - syria border clashes manbij
