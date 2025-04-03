Actor, others detained over support for opposition-led boycott

İstanbul prosecutors have issued detention orders for 16 individuals in connection with a nationwide boycott campaign led by the opposition. So far, 11 people, including actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu, have been taken into custody.

The investigation was launched after the Republican People’s Party (CHP) called for a boycott of pro-government business groups, following the Mar 19 detention of İstanbul Mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu. The campaign was driven by mainstream media’s lack of coverage of the mass protests supporting İmamoğlu.

As part of the campaign, the CHP organized a one-day “no shopping” action on Apr 2, urging citizens to abstain from all purchases for 24 hours.

Turkey’s opposition launches nationwide no-shopping boycott

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claimed that the boycott statements contained “divisive rhetoric aimed at preventing a segment of the public from participating in economic activity” (Turkish Penal Code Article 122/1-d), and alleged that the campaign constituted “incitement to hatred and enmity” (Article 216).

Üzümoğlu, the actor taken into custody today, is known for his role in the popular series Şakir Paşa Ailesi: Mucizeler ve Skandallar (The Şakir Paşa Family: Miracles and Scandals).

The Actors’ Union voiced support for Üzümoğlu on social media, stating that “boycotts are a constitutionally protected form of protest" and that "we expect his immediate release."

Zuhal Olcay, a renowned actress and the chair of the union, visited İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse in a show of support. Several well-known actors, including Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, Barış Atay, Kerem Fırtına, and Kubilay Aka, also came to the courthouse to support Üzümoğlu.

Actors targeted over boycott calls

Multiple actors who supported the boycott campaign have been removed from ongoing projects by the state broadcaster TRT.

Actors removed from productions on TRT’s digital platform Tabii due to their support for the boycott include Aybüke Pusat, Furkan Andıç, Boran Kuzum, and Başak Gümülcinelioğlu.

The series Rumi, written by screenwriter Ali Aydın, who expressed public support for Aybüke Pusat, was also removed from Tabii’s library.

Additionally, X accounts of actors Berna Laçin, Rojda Demirer, and Alican Yücesoy were blocked in Turkey on the grounds of supporting the boycott.

Turkey’s state broadcaster fires actress, removes series over support for opposition's boycott

