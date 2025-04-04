TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 4 April 2025 14:01
 ~ Modified On: 4 April 2025 14:33
2 min Read

Key component installed as construction advances at Akkuyu nuclear power plant

A 259-ton feedwater storage tank has been installed.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
A feedwater storage tank has been delivered to the turbine building of the third unit at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NGS), currently under construction in the Gülnar district of Mersin, southern Turkey, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The tank is a key component of the turbine system's heat exchange equipment. Weighing 259 tons and measuring 40 meters in length, the thick-walled vessel was transported using a self-propelled platform. Due to its size, the tank was moved in parts with specialized transport equipment.

Following its placement on pre-installed supports, as outlined in the project plans, the equipment will be assembled.

The tank is designed to store water both for use by the feedwater pumps during the plant’s commissioning and operation phases and for collecting discharge from other components in the machine room, such as steam separators and high-pressure heaters.

Akkuyu Nuclear JSC General Manager Sergei Butckikh provided further details, saying, “The feedwater storage tank was moved directly to the turbine building after unloading at the Eastern Cargo Terminal and completing the required customs procedures.

"Once the support structures are installed, specialized teams will position the tank and weld together its two main sections. At the same time, concrete work on the machine room walls is also ongoing.”

Akkuyu nuclear power project

Akkuyu NGS is Turkey’s first nuclear power plant under construction. The project is being implemented under an intergovernmental agreement signed between Turkey and Russia in 2010. It is being built and operated by Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom.

The plant has drawn ongoing attention from rights advocates in Turkey, especially due to its technical and environmental implications. Its location in a seismically active area has raised concerns over the potential consequences of a nuclear accident.

The use of the Mediterranean Sea for cooling has also sparked controversy, as it is expected to raise water temperatures. Environmentalists warn this could have transboundary effects, impacting not only Turkey but also Greece, Italy, Spain, and Cyprus.

Although the facility is promoted as a step toward meeting Turkey’s growing energy needs, experts argue that full control by Russia could lead to long-term dependence on foreign energy.

Additionally, the construction phase has been marked by a number of workplace accidents. Hundreds of construction workers have staged protests, including halting machinery and blocking roads, over unpaid wages.

(TY/VK)

related news
Akkuyu nuclear plant workers cease work in protest of unpaid wages
27 March 2024
/haber/akkuyu-nuclear-plant-workers-cease-work-in-protest-of-unpaid-wages-293508
Energy Minister Bayraktar: 'Akkuyu Nuclear Power Station is a Turkish company'
9 October 2023
/haber/energy-minister-bayraktar-akkuyu-nuclear-power-station-is-a-turkish-company-286010
Turkey demands closure of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant
2 October 2023
/haber/turkey-demands-closure-of-armenias-metsamor-nuclear-plant-285683
Hundreds of workers suffer from food poisoning at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear plant
21 September 2023
/haber/hundreds-of-workers-suffer-from-food-poisoning-at-turkey-s-akkuyu-nuclear-plant-284333
Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone ahead of nuclear plant opening
27 April 2023
/haber/erdogan-putin-speak-over-phone-ahead-of-nuclear-plant-opening-277906
Rosatom announces installation of key safety feature at Turkey nuclear plant
17 April 2023
/haber/rosatom-announces-installation-of-key-safety-feature-at-turkey-nuclear-plant-277409
