Status of Kurds in Syria 'an internal matter,' says diplomat

Responding to questions from Rudaw, Turkey's former Permanent Representative to the European Union, Uluç Özülker, emphasized that the status of Kurds in Syria is "entirely an internal matter for Syria" and stated that "Turkey is not involved in the issue."

When asked by Rudaw about Turkey's stance on a federal structure and Kurdish autonomy in Syria similar to the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, Özülker replied, "Turkey's concern is with the PKK."

According to Özülker, "There is no situation where we would accept or not. The decision will be made by the Assad regime. Remember that Assad had an extremely negative attitude towards the Kurds there for many years, up to incidents that occurred after a football match, and he hadn't even given them an identity. Today, people living in Syria are dealing with the same troubles.

"In the end, we are talking about a divided Syria. There is Assad's Syria today, but on the other side, there is also an American Syria, and we know that there are many threatening elements against Turkey involved. Indeed, even during the Trump era, Americans suggested and demanded the creation of a 32-kilometer safe zone. Therefore, looking at it this way, the issue is not about us but directly stems from Syria's own internal conditions. It is much more realistic to see it this way.

"There is undoubtedly a Kurdish element there, and Turkey has no hostility towards them. Turkey's only problem is with the terrorist organization, the PKK. Therefore, if we can jointly take control of the situation, eliminate deaths and certain foreign ambitions, it will be easier to come closer." (AEK/VK)