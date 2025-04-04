Over 600 people poisoned by chicken döner in western Turkey

More than 600 people in the northwestern province of Kocaeli were hospitalized this week with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming chicken döner at a local restaurant in the Körfez district, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Owners of the business have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kocaeli Governor’s Office said in a statement that 648 people sought medical treatment with complaints of nausea, fever, and vomiting. While 646 people have been discharged, two children remain under medical care at a private hospital.

Following a tip from the Körfez District Health Directorate, food safety teams from the local Agriculture and Forestry Directorate inspected the restaurant and took samples from the chicken döner. The samples were sent to the Kocaeli Food Control Laboratory for analysis.

The laboratory found that the chicken döner tested positive for contamination and failed to meet the standards outlined in Turkey’s Food Codex Microbiological Criteria Regulation. The restaurant was subsequently sealed by the Körfez Municipality as a precaution.

In light of the findings, authorities launched legal proceedings against the restaurant. The two owners, identified as K.Y. and E.T., were taken into custody and later arrested by a local court on charges related to food safety violations.

Laundry bleach to make chicken appear fresh

Health experts have raised concerns over the recent rise in foodborne illnesses linked to poultry in Turkey. Chicken döner, often favored for its affordability compared to red meat varieties, has been at the center of several contamination incidents.

Gastroenterology specialist Prof. Dr. Vedat Göral commented on the broader risks associated with poultry-based street food. “Consuming raw or undercooked chicken increases the risk of bacterial infections,” he told AA. “Pathogens like Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens can cause serious health issues, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.”

Göral also warned about illicit practices in some unregulated establishments, saying, “Some vendors are known to bleach spoiled chicken meat with cleaning agents to make it appear fresh. This amounts to a direct threat to public health and is tantamount to attempted murder.” (VK)