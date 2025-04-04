TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 4 April 2025 16:49
 ~ Modified On: 4 April 2025 21:04
2 min Read

Over 600 people poisoned by chicken döner in western Turkey

Chicken döner is an affordable alternative amid soaring food prices but has been at the center of several poisoning incidents recently. An expert warns that some businesses use laundry bleach to make tainted meat look fresh.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Over 600 people poisoned by chicken döner in western Turkey
AI-generated image

More than 600 people in the northwestern province of Kocaeli were hospitalized this week with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming chicken döner at a local restaurant in the Körfez district, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Owners of the business have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kocaeli Governor’s Office said in a statement that 648 people sought medical treatment with complaints of nausea, fever, and vomiting. While 646 people have been discharged, two children remain under medical care at a private hospital.

Following a tip from the Körfez District Health Directorate, food safety teams from the local Agriculture and Forestry Directorate inspected the restaurant and took samples from the chicken döner. The samples were sent to the Kocaeli Food Control Laboratory for analysis.

The laboratory found that the chicken döner tested positive for contamination and failed to meet the standards outlined in Turkey’s Food Codex Microbiological Criteria Regulation. The restaurant was subsequently sealed by the Körfez Municipality as a precaution.

In light of the findings, authorities launched legal proceedings against the restaurant. The two owners, identified as K.Y. and E.T., were taken into custody and later arrested by a local court on charges related to food safety violations.

Laundry bleach to make chicken appear fresh

Health experts have raised concerns over the recent rise in foodborne illnesses linked to poultry in Turkey. Chicken döner, often favored for its affordability compared to red meat varieties, has been at the center of several contamination incidents.

Gastroenterology specialist Prof. Dr. Vedat Göral commented on the broader risks associated with poultry-based street food. “Consuming raw or undercooked chicken increases the risk of bacterial infections,” he told AA. “Pathogens like Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens can cause serious health issues, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.”

Göral also warned about illicit practices in some unregulated establishments, saying, “Some vendors are known to bleach spoiled chicken meat with cleaning agents to make it appear fresh. This amounts to a direct threat to public health and is tantamount to attempted murder.” (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
