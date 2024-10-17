TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 17 October 2024 16:40
 ~ Modified On: 18 October 2024 10:14
3 min Read

Roger Waters praises Erdoğan as a 'lone voice against Palestinian genocide'

Despite Turkey's vocal opposition to Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon, it plays a significant role in Israel's procurement of crucial materials such as oil, steel, and cement.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, has praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, referring to him as a "lone voice in the West against the genocide of Palestinians."

The praise followed Erdoğan’s social media post on Oct 7, marking the anniversary of the Gaza war. The post contained a video depicting fictional monuments and museums commemorating the "Gaza genocide" in 2040.

The video published by Erdoğan:

Waters and Greek left-wing politician Yanis Varoufakis both reposted Erdoğan’s video, prompting the president to thank them for their support.

Waters responded to Erdoğan today, saying, "No Sir, it is we who should thank you and the people of Turkey for standing as a lone voice in the West against the Genocide of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. The film you made is brilliant, compassionate, beautiful, and true and will be remembered in 2040. Thank you Turkey."

Waters' comments sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some welcomed his message, others criticized his praise for Erdoğan, highlighting Turkey's treatment of Kurds and its ongoing trade relations with Israel despite vocal opposition to Israeli actions.

‘Covert trade’

Despite Turkey's strong criticism of Israel during the Gaza war, the two countries have maintained significant trade relations with Turkey supplying Israel with steel used in the military industry and serving as a transit point for the transportation of the Azerbaijani oil to Israel.

In April, following domestic criticism, the Turkish government imposed restrictions on trade with Israel, and by May, all trade had reportedly been halted.

However, data suggests these sanctions may have been circumvented. According to figures from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, Turkey’s exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% in July compared to the same month in 2023. In a year, steel exports to Palestine jumped by 51,000%, and cement exports rose by 453,000%.

It is widely believed that much of this trade is, in fact, with Israel, disguised as exports to Palestine, which lacks the infrastructure to use such large quantities of steel and cement.

Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
30 May 2024
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
Court orders block on bianet report on Turkey-Israel-Qatar military cooperation
Court orders block on bianet report on Turkey-Israel-Qatar military cooperation
9 October 2024

(VK)

israel - palestine conflict Israel roger waters Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
related news
Turkey condemns UNIFIL strikes, urges stance against Israel, supporters
13 October 2024
/haber/turkey-condemns-unifil-strikes-urges-stance-against-israel-supporters-300685
Turkey begins evacuating citizens from Lebanon amid intense Israeli strikes
10 October 2024
/haber/turkey-begins-evacuating-citizens-from-lebanon-amid-intense-israeli-strikes-300582
Opposition criticizes closed parliamentary session on Israeli threat to Turkey
9 October 2024
/haber/opposition-criticizes-closed-parliamentary-session-on-israeli-threat-to-turkey-300565
Israel trying to spread war across region as int'l bodies 'losing credibility,' Erdoğan warns
23 September 2024
/haber/israel-trying-to-spread-war-across-region-as-int-l-bodies-losing-credibility-erdogan-warns-299968
Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli army mourned in Palestine
9 September 2024
/haber/turkish-american-activist-killed-by-israeli-army-mourned-in-palestine-299451
Israel summons Turkey's ambassador over mourning of Hamas leader at Tel Aviv embassy
2 August 2024
/haber/israel-summons-turkey-s-ambassador-over-mourning-of-hamas-leader-at-tel-aviv-embassy-298160
Jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtaş condemns Israel over Haniyeh assassination
31 July 2024
/haber/jailed-kurdish-leader-selahattin-demirtas-condemns-israel-over-haniyeh-assassination-298068
