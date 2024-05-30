TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 30 May 2024 15:56
 ~ Modified On: 30 May 2024 16:05
2 min Read

Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows

Despite the restrictions that Ankara imposed over the Gaza war, exports of products such as iron, steel and cement to Israel continued in April.

Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan

Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows
AA

Trade between Turkey and Israel continued in April despite Ankara's decision to halt all trade with Israel due to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Gaza war, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

During April, Turkey exported goods worth $298,116,403 to Israel, while imports from Israel were valued at $88,733,352.

On April 9, the Ministry of Trade imposed export restrictions on 54 product groups to Israel, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The restrictions were intensified on May 2, with the announcement that all trade would be suspended until the Israeli government allowed a continuous and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite these restrictions, exports of products such as iron, steel, cement, various building materials, and electrical cables to Israel continued.

According to TurkStat, some of the product groups exported to Israel in April included:

  • Salt, sulfur, earth, and stones; plasters, lime, and cement: $6,568,445
  • Plastics and products thereof: $25,235,909
  • Iron and steel: $12,955,156
  • Articles of iron or steel: $5,697,011
  • Copper and articles thereof: $5,154,563
  • Aluminum and articles thereof: $3,909,545
  • Boilers, machinery, mechanical devices and tools, nuclear reactors, and their parts: $14,412,308
  • Motor vehicles, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, and other land vehicles, including their parts and accessories: $66,088,179

In the first four months of 2024, the trade volume between Israel and Turkey reached $1.82 billion, with the following monthly breakdown:

  • January 2024: $318,770,367 (Exports) - $89,181,637 (Imports)
  • February 2024: $395,067,831 (Exports) - $102,598,928 (Imports)
  • March 2024: $409,894,256 (Exports) - $126,909,757 (Imports)
  • April 2024: $298,116,403 (Exports) - $88,733,352 (Imports)
  • Total for four months: $1,421,848,857 (Exports) - $407,423,674 (Imports) (VC/VK)
israel - palestine conflict Israel
Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan
@VecihCuzdan [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü...

bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü bitirdi, yüksek lisansını Kocaeli Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı'nda “1957 Türkiye-Suriye krizi ve Türk basınında şarkiyatçı söylem” başlıklı teziyle tamamladı.

