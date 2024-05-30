Turkey continues trade with Israel despite 'Gaza' sanctions, official data shows

Trade between Turkey and Israel continued in April despite Ankara's decision to halt all trade with Israel due to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Gaza war, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

During April, Turkey exported goods worth $298,116,403 to Israel, while imports from Israel were valued at $88,733,352.

On April 9, the Ministry of Trade imposed export restrictions on 54 product groups to Israel, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The restrictions were intensified on May 2, with the announcement that all trade would be suspended until the Israeli government allowed a continuous and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite these restrictions, exports of products such as iron, steel, cement, various building materials, and electrical cables to Israel continued.

According to TurkStat, some of the product groups exported to Israel in April included:

Salt, sulfur, earth, and stones; plasters, lime, and cement: $6,568,445

Plastics and products thereof: $25,235,909

Iron and steel: $12,955,156

Articles of iron or steel: $5,697,011

Copper and articles thereof: $5,154,563

Aluminum and articles thereof: $3,909,545

Boilers, machinery, mechanical devices and tools, nuclear reactors, and their parts: $14,412,308

Motor vehicles, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, and other land vehicles, including their parts and accessories: $66,088,179

In the first four months of 2024, the trade volume between Israel and Turkey reached $1.82 billion, with the following monthly breakdown: