Date published: 13 October 2024 23:16
 ~ Modified On: 14 October 2024 01:55
2 min Read

Turkey condemns UNIFIL strikes, urges stance against Israel, supporters

The Foreign Ministry accused Israel of trying to expand the conflict across the region as five UN peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days in Israeli strikes.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey condemns UNIFIL strikes, urges stance against Israel, supporters
UNIFIL/X

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's recent strikes on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging a unified stance against Israel and countries who provide military support to it.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the importance of protecting UNIFIL’s mission, which aims to maintain security in southern Lebanon. At least five peacekeepers were wounded in Israel's attacks in recent days, according to UNIFIL.

The Foreign Ministry's statement read, “It is imperative that UNIFIL fulfills its mandate, particularly given Israel's clear intention to spread the conflict across the region.

“The Israeli Government's repeated attacks on UNIFIL are a clear indication of its policy of occupying Lebanon and its willingness to use military power without hesitation.

“It is incumbent on each member of the UN Security Council to prevent attacks by Israel against the UN forces that they themselves have mandated.

“We call on all states to take a unified stance against Israel and the countries that provide weapons to it."

The statement follows an intensification of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, which began on Sep 23 as part of an offensive targeting Hezbollah.

The offensive, dubbed "Northern Arrows" by Israel, has involved heavy airstrikes and ground incursions, killing over 2,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians, according to the Lebanese government. (VK)

