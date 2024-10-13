Turkey condemns UNIFIL strikes, urges stance against Israel, supporters

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's recent strikes on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging a unified stance against Israel and countries who provide military support to it.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the importance of protecting UNIFIL’s mission, which aims to maintain security in southern Lebanon. At least five peacekeepers were wounded in Israel's attacks in recent days, according to UNIFIL.

For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 13, 2024

The Foreign Ministry's statement read, “It is imperative that UNIFIL fulfills its mandate, particularly given Israel's clear intention to spread the conflict across the region.

“The Israeli Government's repeated attacks on UNIFIL are a clear indication of its policy of occupying Lebanon and its willingness to use military power without hesitation.

“It is incumbent on each member of the UN Security Council to prevent attacks by Israel against the UN forces that they themselves have mandated.

“We call on all states to take a unified stance against Israel and the countries that provide weapons to it."

The statement follows an intensification of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, which began on Sep 23 as part of an offensive targeting Hezbollah.

The offensive, dubbed "Northern Arrows" by Israel, has involved heavy airstrikes and ground incursions, killing over 2,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians, according to the Lebanese government. (VK)