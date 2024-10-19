TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 19 October 2024 15:21
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2024 22:39
3 min Read

Turkey’s FM says Iran taking 'legitimate steps' against Israel

Hakan Fidan hosted Hamas leaders and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over the past two days. The meetings coincided with the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in İstanbul today, following his meeting with Hamas leaders a day before.

During a joint press conference with Araghchi, Fidan emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the region, saying, “The risk of the war expanding throughout the region should not be underestimated,” Fidan said. “We are facing a crisis that could have global consequences. Regional and external actors must avoid taking irreversible steps.”

Fidan criticized Israel for trying to expand the war and drawing Iran in it by opening new fronts in the region. Israeli aggression "forces Iran to take legitimate steps," he said.

Over the past month, tensions escalated between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, with Israel carrying out heavy airstrikes and ground incursions in Lebanon, killing over 2,000 people according to Lebanese authorities. Iran, on the other hand, launched a ballistic missile strike on Israeli military targets on Oct 1 in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian general Abbas Nilforushan along with him.

Fidan also spoke about his meeting with the Hamas delegation a day before in İstanbul, saying that the talks focused on a ceasefire, Palestinian unity, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Hamas delegation included the group’s Shura Council Chair Muhammad Darwish Ismail and Political Bureau members.

Fidan stated that Turkey would utilize all its diplomatic resources to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He also expressed support for the recent talks held in Cairo, hosted by Egypt, aimed at advancing Palestinian unity. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, adding that Israel must halt its attacks on Lebanon and “cease all provocations.”

During the meeting, Fidan expressed condolences for the of Yahya Sinwar, who was killed on Oct 16 fighting against Israel in Gaza, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Fidan and the Hamas delegation. (AA)

Aragchi praises Turkey’s stance

During the joint press conference, Araghchi i also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

“The continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes is unacceptable for any country in the region, including Iran and Turkey,” he said.

“Israel’s policies pose a threat to the region and the world,” he added, warning that the risk of a broader war was significant. “We stand for peace, but we are prepared for any scenario.”

Araghchi also accused Western countries, particularly the US, of emboldening Israel’s actions through their support.

The Iranian FM praised Turkey’s position on the Palestinian issue, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish Foreign Ministry have repeatedly spoken out in support of the Palestinian people and against Israeli aggression. “Turkey’s stance in support of Palestine and its opposition to Israel’s crimes is commendable,” he said. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
İran Hamas israel - palestine conflict hakan fidan
