Date published: 23 September 2024 18:36
 ~ Modified On: 23 September 2024 18:41
2 min Read

Israel trying to spread war across region as int'l bodies 'losing credibility,' Erdoğan warns

Speaking in the US, the president expressed disappointment with global institutions for their failure to address Israel's actions.

BIA News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned that Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon could lead to the expansion of war across the region.

"The recent attacks against Lebanon and the recent statements made by Israel are a clear manifestation of the efforts to spread the war to the region," the president said at an event in New York hosted by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC).

He criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as well, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians and threatening regional peace.

Erdoğan also expressed disappointment with global institutions for their failure to address Israel's actions. "The massacre that has been going on in Gaza for 352 days has shown this once again," he remarked.

He argued that international bodies responsible for peace and security have lost credibility and moral authority and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to opposing Israeli policies of "occupation, invasion, and massacre.

Following the event, the president met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić to discuss bilateral and regional issues. Erdoğan arrived in the US on Sep 21 to address tomorrow’s UN General Assembly meeting. (VK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
