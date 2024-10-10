Turkey begins evacuating citizens from Lebanon amid intense Israeli strikes

Turkey has begun evacuating its citizens from Lebanon amid intense Israeli airstrikes and ground operations targeting the country’s both urban and rural areas.

The evacuation is being conducted with two Turkish naval vessels, TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sancaktar. The ships arrived in Beirut late yesterday with 300 tons of humanitarian aid. The aid included essentials such as beds, tents, blankets, food, kitchen supplies, and hygiene kits.

Following the delivery of the aid, the ships started boarding Turkish citizens. Elderly, disabled individuals, children, and infants, are among the evacuees, photos released from the scene showed.

Rising demand for evacuation Turkey’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy told NTV that the evacuation includes about 2,500 civilians, and this number could increase should the situation worsen. "The worsening security situation in Lebanon, particularly the strikes targeting Beirut, have raised concerns, leading to evacuation requests from our citizens," he said. Thousands of Turkish citizens in Lebanon, most of which in the capital Beirut, have requested evacuation, the ambassador added.