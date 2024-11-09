TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 9 November 2024 00:10
 ~ Modified On: 9 November 2024 00:10
4 min Read

Protests call for Turkey’s ports to halt trade with Israel

The Palestine Action Committee calls for an end to shipments from İstanbul ports to Israel, which they say continue despite the government’s statement that all trade with Israel has been halted.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Protests call for Turkey’s ports to halt trade with Israel
"Cut trade with zionism! Close ports to the genocide perpetrators!" reads the banner.

İstanbul’s ports have recently become sites of protest as activists call for an end to Turkey’s trade relations with Israel.

The Palestine Action Committee on Nov 7 staged a demonstration outside the İstanbul Regional Port Authority in Karaköy, demanding that Turkey’s waters and ports be closed to vessels carrying goods to Israel.

Arda Yıldız, speaking on behalf of the Palestine Action Committee, criticized Turkish authorities for allowing ships allegedly carrying supplies to Israel to dock at Turkish ports, despite the government’s previous declarations of trade suspensions.

“Despite announcing a halt to all imports and exports with Israel, the government has done nothing concrete to isolate the occupying state, and trade continues without interruption,” Yıldız stated. Yıldız also pointed to specific ships like the ‘Kathrin,’ which he claimed had been seen at Haydarpaşa Port with military cargo for Israel, and ZIM, an Israeli international cargo company active at various Turkish ports, as evidence of ongoing trade.

Government’s denial

Journalist Metin Cihan, who has extensively investigated Turkey’s trade relations with Israel since Oct 7, 2023, has reported that trade continues despite official statements that business with Israel has stopped, with exports listed as destined for Palestine but redirected en route. Cihan also noted an increase in exports to Palestine according to Turkish Statistics Institute data, adding that the Israeli press has covered this issue as well.

Earlier in the month, protesters demonstrated for two days at Ambarlı Port in the Beylikdüzü district, attempting to disrupt shipments they claimed were bound for Israel. Clashes erupted with police as activists boarded a ship belonging to the ZIM company.

Protesters clash with police at İstanbul port over alleged shipment to Israel
Protesters clash with police at İstanbul port over alleged shipment to Israel
2 November 2024

While this protest was unfolding, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat took to social media to deny the claims, saying thatall trade with Israel had been halted and that “Gaza receives uninterrupted humanitarian aid” from Turkey. Turkey continues trade with only Palestinian territories and only with importers that are confirmed by Palestinian authorities, said the minister.

However, Turkey’s sanctions on Israel have been met with skepticism as there has been a massive increase in the exports to Palestine since then. According to figures from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, Turkey’s exports to Palestine increased by approximately 1,200% in July compared to the same month in 2023. Steel exports to Palestine jumped by 51,000%, and cement exports rose by 453,000%, which especially raises suspicion given the lack of infrastructure in Palestine to use such large quantities of steel and cement.

‘Complicity continues’

Highlighting recent instances, Yıldız detailed several ships allegedly carrying military equipment to Israel through Turkish waters and ports. These include:

- In August, the Nordic cargo ship, which had been barred from other ports due to its military cargo for Israel, was permitted to dock at Bandırma Port without obstruction.

- In September, the USS Wasp, a U.S. Navy vessel dispatched to the region to support Israel, docked in İzmir.

- In October and November, ships from the Israeli shipping company ZIM were active at Turkish ports, with ZIM planning to utilize various Turkish ports, including Aliağa, Derince, İzmit, Mersin, and Ambarlı, for at least 124 ships over the next three months.

- Recently, the Kathrin cargo ship, carrying military cargo and restricted from ports in several countries, docked at Haydarpaşa Port under the German flag after Portugal withdrew its flag to avoid complicity.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Further demonstrations at Ambarlı port

Yıldız also condemned the Turkish government, stating that despite its rhetoric of isolating Israel, it has enacted no genuine sanctions. “The government’s claims that these shipments are bound for Palestine are the same fabrications we heard months ago,” he remarked.

The Palestine Action Committee has committed to continuing its demonstrations, calling for the cessation of trade with Israel, particularly shipments involving military equipment. Yıldız announced that the next protest would be held on Sunday, November 17, at Ambarlı Port in Beylikdüzü.

About the Palestine Action Committee

Established on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba (May 15), the Palestine Action Committee was formed by dozens of political organizations, unions, and professional associations under the leadership of BDS Turkey. Originally named the Nakba Action Committee, the group transitioned to the Palestine Action Committee to maintain a principled line of solidarity with Palestine in Turkey.

The committee’s first protest was held on Jul 7, 2024, outside the US Consulate in İstanbul, and it has since focused on ending Turkey’s relationship with Israel. The group is also working to expand its activities to other cities.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Palestine israel - palestine conflict
related news
1000 Youth for Palestine: hope, resistance, revolt
27 October 2024
/yazi/1000-youth-for-palestine-hope-resistance-revolt-300994
Roger Waters praises Erdoğan as a 'lone voice against Palestinian genocide'
17 October 2024
/haber/roger-waters-praises-erdogan-as-a-lone-voice-against-palestinian-genocide-300843
Killed activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi’s father speaks out: ‘She was ready to die for Palestine’
16 September 2024
/haber/killed-activist-aysenur-ezgi-eygis-father-speaks-out-she-was-ready-to-die-for-palestine-299733
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody
6 May 2024
/haber/pro-palestinian-youth-group-members-allege-mistreatment-in-police-custody-294989
bianet expresses solidarity with Palestinian journalists
26 February 2024
/haber/bianet-expresses-solidarity-with-palestinian-journalists-292363
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
1000 Youth for Palestine: hope, resistance, revolt
27 October 2024
/yazi/1000-youth-for-palestine-hope-resistance-revolt-300994
Roger Waters praises Erdoğan as a 'lone voice against Palestinian genocide'
17 October 2024
/haber/roger-waters-praises-erdogan-as-a-lone-voice-against-palestinian-genocide-300843
Killed activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi’s father speaks out: ‘She was ready to die for Palestine’
16 September 2024
/haber/killed-activist-aysenur-ezgi-eygis-father-speaks-out-she-was-ready-to-die-for-palestine-299733
Palestinian student faces deportation from Turkey after protesting trade with Israel
28 August 2024
/haber/palestinian-student-faces-deportation-from-turkey-after-protesting-trade-with-israel-299064
Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody
6 May 2024
/haber/pro-palestinian-youth-group-members-allege-mistreatment-in-police-custody-294989
bianet expresses solidarity with Palestinian journalists
26 February 2024
/haber/bianet-expresses-solidarity-with-palestinian-journalists-292363
Back to Top