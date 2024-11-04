Protests in Kurdish cities after removal of mayors

Members and supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party are protesting the dismissal of three mayors from the party earlier today.

The mayors of the cities of Mardin and Batman, and the Halfeti district of Urfa in the country's Kurdish-populated southeast were removed from office this morning due to ongoing “terrorism” investigations against them.

In Batman, Co-Mayors Gülistan Sönük and Yeşil Işık joined protesters outside the city hall, where slogans such as “Thieves, out!” “Trustees will go, the people will prevail,” “No to coups,” and “Resist, resist to win” were chanted.

Speaking to bianet during the event, Sönük said, “This is the third time a trustee has been appointed here. We won’t allow another five-year period of exploitation. They’ve come in and seized control without legal justification, turning the city into a virtual war zone.”

"Standing firm with citizens outside the municipality, Sönük added, “We won’t accept this seizure of our democratic will or the actions of this oppressive regime. In both 2016 and 2020, they appointed trustees on fabricated grounds. Now they’re doing it again, but this time, we won’t back down. Municipality employees are being denied entry; only the police are inside now.

“We’re not leaving until this decision is reversed. We will not take a single step back.”

Later, DEM members of the city council held a meeting outside. The appointment of a trustee means the dissolution of the council as well, even though they do not face any criminal charges. One protester said, “If you were just going to appoint trustees, why did you hold elections? I brought my elderly parents to vote from afar. We do not accept this injustice. Those who stay silent are nothing but accomplices.” Responding to the protest, police detained at least nine people, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA). Police use water cannons to disperse protesters in Batman



📹 Evrim Denizpic.twitter.com/Ya9F9VedDx — bianet English (@bianet_eng) November 4, 2024

Mardin

In Mardin, co-mayors Ahmet Türk and Devrim Demir arrived at the municipal building with a group of DEM Party supporters. However, the group was blocked by police, who used shields to prevent them from entering.

🔴 Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ne kayyım



Yurttaşlar, ablukaya alınan belediye binasına girmeye çalışıyor. pic.twitter.com/IVQqyYaxdo — bianet (@bianet_org) November 4, 2024

DEM Party MP Beritan Güneş lashed out at the police, saying, “Neither you nor your families will be able to hold your heads high. For a century, these people have refused to back down, and they won’t.”

During the police’s use of pepper spray to disperse the crowd, Co-Mayor Demir suffered a medical episode. She was later treated in an ambulance, and her condition was reported to be stable. Despite police barriers, demonstrators continued to rally in front of the municipal building, chanting slogans against the trustee appointments.

MA

In Halfeti, citizens also gathered in front of the municipal building to protest the government’s decision. Speaking to the crowd, Co-Mayor Karayılan said, “We do not accept this trustee appointment. We will continue to serve with the strength we draw from our people.”

Protesters remained gathered outside the municipal buildings despite heightened police presence. (VK)