TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 5 November 2024 10:53
 ~ Modified On: 5 November 2024 12:02
1 min Read

Gallery: Dozens detained in ‘trustee’ protests amid violent police response

Protests continued throughout the night in Batman and Mardin, as well as İstanbul.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Gallery: Dozens detained in ‘trustee’ protests amid violent police response
Batman (MA)

At least 83 people were detained during protests in several cities after pro-Kurdish mayors in three cities were replaced by government-appointed trustees yesterday.

The demonstrations, which began early in the day, continued late into the night across Batman, Mardin, and Urfa, and similar protests were held in Esenyurt, İstanbul, where the mayor was also removed last week.

Enlarge Image
AA
AA

Violent police response in Batman

Members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party organized the protests in Batman. While the protests outside the municipal hall continued throughout the day, party members spread to the city on the other hand, visiting shops and coffee houses to gather support and raise awareness.

MA

Videos shared on social media showed some protesters being detained forcefully, with detentions reportedly totaling dozens.

Despite the arrests, protests continued into the night, with some demonstrators setting fires and using trash containers to build barricades.

Police responded with tear gas and armored vehicles, and MA reported that 75 people were detained in Batman alone.

İstanbul

Enlarge Image
MA
MA

Protests were also held in İstanbul’s Esenyurt district, where a crowd led by the DEM Party gathered to condemn the appointments, chanting slogans such as “Kurdistan will be a grave for fascism.”

Protesters in Esenyurt, where last week’s arrest of Mayor Ahmet Özer, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), had already stirred tensions, set fires and blockaded streets with containers. Police responded with tear gas, and several people were detained.

Mardin

Enlarge Image
MA
MA

In Mardin, protests continued through the night, with crowds gathering outside the Mardin Metropolitan Municipality. Demonstrators assembled around fires, singing and maintaining a sit-in protest as the police looked on.

Prominent Kurdish politicians Çiğdem Kılçgün-Uçar and Sebahat Tuncel atended the protest. (MA)
Prominent Kurdish politicians Çiğdem Kılıçgün-Uçar and Sebahat Tuncel attended the protest. (MA)

DEM Party Mardin MP Beritan Güneş addressed the crowd, saying, “At a time when peace discussions were raising hope among people, this appointment marks the third such intervention on the will of the people.”

Güneş noted that the timing of the appointments coincided with the anniversary of a major crackdown on HDP, DEM’s predecessor, adding, “It’s clear the government continues its pressure campaign on the Kurdish people.” (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Opposition mayors removed from office Pro-Kurdish mayors removed from office trustees
related news
Turkey’s ruling party signals more municipal takeovers
4 November 2024
/haber/turkeys-ruling-party-signals-more-municipal-takeovers-301414
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
/haber/you-cant-discuss-peace-while-appointing-trustees-says-dismissed-kurdish-mayor-301404
Protests in Kurdish cities after removal of mayors
4 November 2024
/haber/protests-in-kurdish-cities-after-removal-of-mayors-301391
Government removes pro-Kurdish mayors in Mardin, Batman, Urfa
4 November 2024
/haber/government-removes-pro-kurdish-mayors-in-mardin-batman-urfa-301387
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024
/haber/esenyurt-mayor-replaced-by-trustee-says-investigation-politically-motivated-301276
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey’s ruling party signals more municipal takeovers
4 November 2024
/haber/turkeys-ruling-party-signals-more-municipal-takeovers-301414
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
/haber/you-cant-discuss-peace-while-appointing-trustees-says-dismissed-kurdish-mayor-301404
Protests in Kurdish cities after removal of mayors
4 November 2024
/haber/protests-in-kurdish-cities-after-removal-of-mayors-301391
Government removes pro-Kurdish mayors in Mardin, Batman, Urfa
4 November 2024
/haber/government-removes-pro-kurdish-mayors-in-mardin-batman-urfa-301387
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024
/haber/esenyurt-mayor-replaced-by-trustee-says-investigation-politically-motivated-301276
Back to Top