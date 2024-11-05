Gallery: Dozens detained in ‘trustee’ protests amid violent police response

Violent police response in Batman

Members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party organized the protests in Batman. While the protests outside the municipal hall continued throughout the day, party members spread to the city on the other hand, visiting shops and coffee houses to gather support and raise awareness.

Videos shared on social media showed some protesters being detained forcefully, with detentions reportedly totaling dozens.

🔴 Batman Belediyesi önündeki müdahale sırasında polis, bir yurttaşı gözaltına alırken kafasına yumruk attı.



📹: @_evrimdnz pic.twitter.com/39IA9ALNvF — bianet (@bianet_org) November 4, 2024

Despite the arrests, protests continued into the night, with some demonstrators setting fires and using trash containers to build barricades.

Batman’da kayyım protestoları sokaklarda devam ediyor



Belediye Eş Başkanı Gülistan Sönük, Batman sokaklarında dolaşarak halkı, yarın kayyım atamasına karşı yapılacak yürüyüşe davet etti.



📹: @_evrimdnz pic.twitter.com/otYuUMy6y5 — bianet (@bianet_org) November 4, 2024

Police responded with tear gas and armored vehicles, and MA reported that 75 people were detained in Batman alone.

