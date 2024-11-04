Government removes pro-Kurdish mayors in Mardin, Batman, Urfa

The Interior Ministry has appointed trustees to take over the administrations of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party-run municipalities in Mardin, Batman, and Halfeti, a district of Urfa.

Mardin Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Türk, Batman Mayor Gülistan Sönük, and Halfeti Mayor Mehmet Karayılan have been removed from office and replaced by governors and district heads.

In a statement condemning the removals, DEM pointed out that the move coincided with the anniversary of Nov 4, 2016, when the government arrested the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) leaders and numerous MPs.

Describing the move as a "coup against the will of the people," DEM said, "Previous trustee appointments were rejected by the people, leading to a resounding defeat for the trustee practice in the elections, with the people choosing to support our party. Persisting in these repeated attempts at trustee coups, which are defeated in every election, is a clear sign of political exhaustion."

Last week, the government also dismissed Ahmet Özer, the mayor of İstanbul’s Esenyurt district, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), due to a "terrorism" investigation against him.

'Carrot and stick'

In Mardin, police cordoned off the metropolitan municipality early in the morning to inform Mayor Türk of his removal. This marks the third time Türk has been dismissed and replaced by a trustee in Mardin. The 81-year-old politician posted on social media, "We will not give up. We will not step back from the struggle for democracy, peace, and freedom. We will not allow the seizure of our people's will. Let this be known.”

Speaking to Sözcü TV about the decision, Türk interpreted it as a “carrot and stick tactic,” in light of recent discussions initiated by the ruling bloc around a possible new peace process. Türk, a prominent Kurdish politician with a 50-year career, remarked that his repeated removals constitute “a record.”

Following the appointment of a trustee in Mardin, the provincial governor's office announced a 10-day ban on public demonstrations.

In Batman, Mayor Gülistan Sönük and residents gathered in front of the municipal building to protest, while police maintained a barricade around the area. Meanwhile, Halfeti Mayor Mehmet Karayılan was detained as a trustee took over his position.

Legal grounds for removal

Under Turkish law, the interior minister holds authority to suspend mayors under criminal investigation and appoint replacements. According to the ministry, Türk’s removal is linked to his involvement in the large-scale Kobani trial against Kurdish politicians, along with a 2024 "terrorism" investigation. The ministry also cited terrorism-related convictions from 2020 and 2023 against Sönük and Karayılan, respectively, as grounds for their removal.

Trustees’ return to the region

In the wake of the failed coup attempt in July 2016, Turkey’s government enacted emergency powers that allowed it to replace elected mayors in Kurdish-majority areas with appointed trustees. While the HDP regained many municipalities in the Mar 2019 local elections, the government quickly replaced nearly all of the 65 municipalities they won. DEM, the HDP’s successor, achieved victories in 75 municipalities in the 2024 election, including 11 provincial seats.

While the government has thus far refrained from large-scale trustee appointments, it had seized control of the Hakkari municipality in June. With the new appointments, DEM has now lost three of its provincial municipalities.