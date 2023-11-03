Men killed 21 women in October

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 21 women and one child in October.

In October, the deaths of at least 25 women were "suspicious."

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Ankara (1), Antalya (5), Aydın (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Kocaeli (2), Muğla (2), Samsun (5).

Men inflicted violence on at least 69 women, abused at least 13 girls and boys, and harassed at least 291 women. Men raped at least three women in October.

In October 2023, men forced at least 80 women into sex work. Men threatened five women with death.

Male violence reported in the press in 2023- 2022-2021 In the first ten months of 2023, men killed 268 women, harassed 347 women, abused 110 children, subjected 647 women to violence, and raped 15 women. Men also forced at least 334 women into sex work. While the deaths of 215 women were reported as "suspicious" in the media, men killed at least 19 children. In the same period in 2022, men killed 280 women, harassed 131 women, abused 205 children, subjected 675 women to violence, and raped 25 women. They also forced at least 386 women into the sex trade. Notably, 159 cases of women's deaths were labeled as "suspicious" by the media, and men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 children. In the first ten months of 2021, men killed 256 women, harassed 396 women, abused 160 children, and raped 87 women. Men also forced at least 586 women into sex work and subjected at least 670 women to violence and injury. Regrettably, 183 cases of women's deaths were categorized as "suspicious" by the media, and men killed at least 27 children during the same period.

Feminicide

Men killed at least 21 women in October. This figure was 32 in the same month last year.

One of the men who killed women was a police officer. One of the killed women was from Georgia. Men also killed two men who were together with the women they killed.

The women killed by men in October Ayfer Kaya, Aysel G. , Ayşe C., Bahriye Ş., Banesha Mamisheva, Beyzanur Kaya, D.T., Elvin Ö., Fulya Aslan, Hatice D., Münevver A., Nahide Şimşek, Radiye K., Sahra Y., Seda E., Sedanur Güven, Sema D., Serap, Şerife B., Tansu A., Züleyha A.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (3), Ağrı (1), Ankara (2), Antep (1), Bayburt (1), Edirne (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (2), Kocaeli (1), Mardin (2), Mersin (1), Muş (1), Sakarya (1), Tekirdağ (1), Trabzon (1).

Men killed at least nine women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace" and two women due to jealousy. Men killed one woman while robbing her. Men's "excuses" for killing nine women were not reported in the press.

Thirteen women were killed by their husbands, ex-husbands or boyfriends, four women were killed by family members such as fathers, brothers, sons, one woman was killed by her relatives, one woman was killed by her son-in-law, and one woman was killed by her neighbor. The degree of acquaintance between the men and two women they killed was not reported in the press.

Men killed 19 women with firearms, 10 women with sharp objects, and two women by strangling them.

Men killed 15 women with firearms, three women with sharp objects, and two women by crushing them with stones. Men also strangled a woman.

Men killed three women on the street, one woman in an abandoned building, and 17 women at home.

Judicial proceedings There were 24 perpetrators who killed women. Only eight perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was released. Seven perpetrators were detained. Four perpetrators committed suicide. The process of the two perpetrators was reported in the press as "escaped". The judicial process of the perpetrator was not reported in the press.

The feminicide reported in the press in October In Antalya, a man named M.Ç. killed a woman named A.T. and left her body in a forest. The incident took place on September 24, the man was arrested in Tekirdağ.

Feminicide solved in October In Konya, a man named T.K. (36) confessed to killing his wife Bedriye K. (35), who had been missing for 4 months. The man said, "I strangled my wife to death at home. Then he carried his body to the car, ... I threw it into a cliff in a mountainous area," he was reported to have said. The man has been arrested, the woman's body has not yet been found.

Child murder

Men killed one child in October. This figure was four in the same month last year. The child was killed with firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Kocaeli (1)

The name of the child killed by men Oğulcan A.

Judicial proceedings

There was a perpetrator who killed children. He committed suicide.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 291 women in October. This figure was 13 in the same month last year. One harassment was systematic.

One of the women harassed by men was from Germany and the other was from Turkmenistan.

Men harassed three women verbally and physically. He harassed 288 women by taking video photos.

Men harassed women in areas such as beaches, shops and markets.

One woman was harassed by her husband, one woman was harassed by the man she traveled with, 287 women were harassed by two men she worked with at work, and one woman was harassed by a religious abuser. The degree of acquaintance between a man who harassed a woman and his acquaintance was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Adana (1), Antalya (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (287), Osmaniye (1).

Judicial proceedings There were six perpetrators who harassed women. Only two were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against two perpetrators, and both perpetrators were detained.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 13 girls and boys in October. This figure was 18 in the same month last year.

Men abused nine children in places such as barracks, gymnasiums and sects, and two children at school. The location of the men's abuse of both children was not reported in the press.

One child was abused by two men who were his neighbors, one by a taxi driver, two by his teachers, one by a cult member, two by a sports coach, one by a mukhtar, one by his friend, and one by his employer. The degree of acquaintance between the eight men who abused the three children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (1), Antalya (1), Bartın (1), Düzce (1), Iğdır (1), İstanbul (4), Kocaeli (1), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1).

Judicial proceedings There were 18 perpetrators of abusing children. 12 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators were released. A perpetrator is being sought. One perpetrator was also detained.

Sexual assault/rape

Men raped at least three women in October. This figure was three in the same month last year.

One woman was raped by her boyfriend, one woman was raped by her colleague, and one woman was raped by her relative.

Men raped women at home.

The provinces where men raped women Düzce (1), İstanbul (2).

Judicial proceedings There were three perpetrators who raped women. One perpetrator was detained. Legal proceedings were initiated against the two perpetrators.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 69 women in October. This figure was 70 in the same month last year.

Men inflicted violence on at least five women by violating "protection orders." One was a trans woman.

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Adana (2), Afyon (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (2), Aydın (1), Bursa (2), Denizli (1), Düzce (1), Edirne (32), Erzurum (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (9), İzmir (1), Kırklareli (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (1), Mardin (2), Mersin (1), Ordu (1), Sinop (2), Sivas (3), Urfa (1), Uşak (1).

At least 62 women were injured by their husbands or ex-boyfriends, one woman was injured by a patient's relative, two women were injured by their colleagues, and one woman was injured by her neighbor. The degree of acquaintance between the men who injured the three women was not reported in the press.

Men injured eight women because they were "jealous" and at least 44 women because they "did not want to reconcile and wanted to break up". Men's "excuses" for "injuring" 17 women were not reported in the press.

Men battered 50 women, injured nine women with sharp objects and 10 women with firearms.

Men injured 45 women at home and 18 women in places outside the house such as public transportation, parks and streets. Where men injured six women was not reported in the press.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 69 male perpetrators who injured women. Only eight perpetrators were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against 33 perpetrators. Three perpetrators committed suicide. No action was taken against the four perpetrators or/they were released. At least four perpetrators were detained. While the judicial process of four perpetrators was reported in the press as "escaped" and "wanted", the judicial process of 13 perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Forced sex work

In October, men forced at least 60 women to do sex work. This figure was 14 in the same month last year.

Nine women who were forced to do sex work were not citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced to do sex work Ankara (30), Bursa (28), İstanbul (5), Kocaeli (4), Trabzon (9), Tekirdağ (4).

Judicial proceedings There were 33 perpetrators who forced women to do sex work. Three perpetrators were arrested. Three were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

