Men killed 42 women in September

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 42 women in September.

In September, the deaths of at least 13 women were reported in the press as "suspicious."

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Adana (1), Ağrı (1), Antalya (2), Aydın (1), Diyarbakır (1), İstanbul (3), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (2), Kocaeli (1), Nevşehir (1), Konya (1), Muğla (1), Niğde (1), Sakarya (2), Urfa (1).

Men inflicted violence on at least 66 women, abused at least nine girls and boys, and harassed at least 11 women.

In September 2023, men fored at least 66 women to sex work.

Male violence reported in the press in 2023- 2022-2021 In the first nine months of 2023, men killed 247 women, harassed 56 women and abused 97 children, inflicted violence on 578 women, and raped 12 women. Men forced at least 254 women to do sex work. The deaths of 190 women were reported in the press as "suspicious," and men killed at least 18 children. In the first nine months of 2022, men killed 248 women, harassed 118 women, abused 187 children, inflicted violence on 605 women, and raped 24 women. Men forced at least 372 women to do sex work. In the first nine months of 2022, the deaths of 145 women were reported in the press as "suspicious," and men killed 32 children in the first eight months of the year. In the first nine months of 2021, men killed 234 women, harassed 116 women, abused 111 children, and raped 78 women. Men forced at least 507 women to do sex work, and inflicted violence on and injured at least 617 women. In the first eight months of 2021, the deaths of at least 170 women were reported as "suspicious" in the press and men killed at least 25 children.

Feminicide

Men killed at least 42 women in September. This figure was 26 in the same month last year.

One of the killed women was from Uzbekistan, one from Russia, and one from Azerbaijan.

Men killed at least eight women despite protection orders. Some perpetrators (2) killed women after being released from prison. One of the men who killed women was a "village guard," and two were "police officers."

The women killed by men in September Anastasia Emelianova, Ayfer Akbay, Ayşe A., Berno Adilova, Birsen T., Cansu Dönmez, Cemile G., Çiğdem Demir, Damla D., , Edanur Çoban, Emine Y., Ezgi Gülizar, Fatma Ö., Fatma Y., Fatoş Çetin, Gülseren G., Hatice Abdullah, Kızhanım D., Medine Y., Meliha Uludağ, Mislina Ölmez, Nadire G., Nazife Çetinkök, Nazik Bartan, Nazlı K., Nurgün Demir, Özlem K., Özlem Yürük, Peri D., Rebia Gül Arı, S.G., Saadet Ölmez, Sabriye B., Safiye Vardar, Semra Ö., Sıddıka A., Yeliz K., Zehra A., Zehra G., Zeliha A., Zeliha Ö., Zhala Baghırova.

Provinces where men killed women Afyon (1), Ağrı (1), Ankara (4), Antalya (1), Antep (1), Bursa (3), Çorum (1), Diyarbakır (1), Düzce (1), Erzurum (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (2), Karabük (2), Kayseri (1), Kırklareli (2), Kocaeli (1), Konya (5), Manisa (2), Maraş (3), Mersin (1), Samsun (1), Urfa (1).

Men killed at least 13 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace" and three women due to jealousy. Men killed four women "because they did not meet their economic demands." Men's "excuses" for killing 22 women were not reported in the press.

29 women were killed by their husbands, ex-husbands and boyfriends, one woman by her fried, one woman by a village guard, nine women by relative men such as their sons, son-in-laws or brothers. The degree of acquintance between the men and two women they killed was not reported in the press.

Men killed 19 women with firearms, 10 women with sharp objects, and two women by strangling them.

Men killed 30 women at home, nine women on the street, one woman in the garden, one woman in the park and one woman in an automobile.

Men killed 28 women by firearms, two women by throwing out of the balcony, and 12 women by sharp objects.

Judicial proceedings There were 37 perpetrators who killed women in September. Only 14 perpetrators were arrested. Seven perpetrators killed themselves. Six perpetrators were detained. The judicial process about four perpetrators were reported as "escaped." Judicial proceedings about six perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Child murder

Men killed one child in September. This figure was two in the same month last year. One child was killed by the father. Men killed one child using sharp objects.

Provinces where men killed children Mersin (1)

Judicial proceedings There was one perpetrator who killed children. He was arrested.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 11 women in September. This figure was 16 in the same month last year. One harassment was systematic.

Men harassed at least 8 women verbally and physically.Men harassed two women by shooting their video/photograph. Men harassed one woman by showing their sexual organ to her.

Men harassed 11 women in places outside of the house such as a hospital, supermarket or a garment manufacturer.

Three women were harassed by physicians, two women by supermarket employees, and two women by their friends. The degree of acquaintance between the men and four women whom they harassed was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Bursa (2), İstanbul (2), Kocaeli (2), Muğla (2), Rize (2).

Judicial proceedings There were 10 perpetrators who harrassed women. Only one was arrested. Three perpetrators were detained. The judicial proceedings of six perpetrators were not reflected in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least nine boys and girls in September. This figure was 12 in the same month last year. Some perpetrators had committed the same crime before and stood trial.

Men abused two children at home, and two children on the street. The places where men abused five children were not reflected in the press.

Two children were harassed by a stepfather, one child by mother's boyfriend, and one by a neighbor. The degree of acquaintance between the five men who abused at least eight children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Bursa (1), Düzce (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Tokat (1), Zonguldak (3).

Judicial proceedings There were seven male perpetrators who abused children. Two were arrested, and two perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator was released. The judicial proceedings of two perpetrators were not reflected in the press.

Sexual assault/rape

Men raped at least four women in September. This figure was three in the same month last year.

One woman was raped by a friend and one by a relative. The degree of acquaintance between the two men and the women whom they raped was not reported in the press.

The provinces where men raped women Antep (1), Çanakkale (1), Çorum (1), Muğla (1).

Judicial proceedings There were six perpetrators who raped women. Two were arrested. Three were released. Investigation was started about one perpetrator.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 66 women in September. This figure was 71 in the same month last year.

At least nine women were hospitalized in "serious" condition. Men inflicted violence on at least nine women by violating "protection orders." One was a trans woman

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Ankara (2), Antalya (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (1), Edirne (34), İstanbul (13), İzmit (2), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (2), Samsun (2), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Yalova (1), Zonguldak (2). The province where men inflicted violence against one woman was not reflected in the press.

At least 48 women were subjected to violence from their husbands and fiance. One women were subjected to violence from a shopkeeper, three women by their family members such as their brothers and sons, and one woman by her boss. The degree of acquaintance between 13 women and the 15 men who inflicted violence on them was not reported in the press.

Men inflicted violence on six women due to jealousy, at least 34 women because they "wanted to break up" or "did not want to make peace". Men injured one woman because she "danced," and one woman claiming "exorcising the devil" out of her. Men's excuses for inflicting violence on 24 women were not reported in the press.

Men injured 59 women by battering them, 4 women with sharp objects and three women with firearms.

Men injured 37 women at home and 22 women in places outside of the house, such as the streeet, park or hospital. The place where men inflicted violence on seven women were not reported in the press.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 66 perpetrators who injured women. Only six perpetrators were arrested. 37 perpetrators were detained/"judicial proceedings" were started against them. Two perpetrators escaped. The judicial proceedings of 21 perpetrators were not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In September, men forced at least 66 women to do sex work. This figure was 2 in the same month last year. Not all women who were forced to do sex work were not citizens of Türkiye.

The province where women were forced to do sex work Aydın (66)

Judicial proceedings There were 28 perpetrators who forced women to do sex work. Only 17 were arrested.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

