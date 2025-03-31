MHP and DEM Party exchange Eid visits for the first time

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings for the first time on the second day of the holiday.

The visit marked a rare moment of direct engagement between the two parties, which have long been on opposing ends of Turkey's political spectrum. Both delegations held mutual visits at each other's headquarters in Ankara.

MHP Secretary-General İsmet Büyükataman led the MHP delegation, accompanied by party executives They were received by DEM Party Deputy Co-Chairs Öztürk Türkdoğan and Yüksel Mutlu, and Bitlis MP Hüseyin Olan.

During the visit, officials from both parties also acknowledged their differing views on the massive protests that followed the Mar 19 arrest of the İstanbul mayor, expressing their positions in a measured and conciliatory tone.

Speaking during the visit, Büyükataman said, “As the MHP, following the discretion of our chairman, we are exchanging greetings with all political parties except the CHP. These are days when friendships are rekindled and brotherhood is reaffirmed.”

Türkdoğan responded by calling for the release of imprisoned politicians, students, and activists, referring to recent detentions during protests against operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. “We hope this will be the last time we experience such a somber holiday. We wish to build a new Turkey in honorable peace, one where the people’s will is respected,” he said.

Commenting on protests, Büyükataman said, “Everyone living in this country should be able to express their reactions through democratic means, but this must be within the bounds of law and the constitution.”

Mutlu also emphasized DEM’s longstanding opposition to the appointment of government trustees in place of elected mayors, adding, “We believe no one should be imprisoned for their thoughts, beliefs, or democratic rights.”

A historic opportunity

Simultaneously, a DEM Party delegation visited MHP headquarters. The delegation, led by spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan, included Hakkari MP Onur Düşünmez and party official Zeyno Bayramoğlu. They were welcomed by MHP Deputy Chair Zuhal Topçu and other senior party figures.

Doğan highlighted the significance of cross-party dialogue in a politically polarized environment. “Different political parties establishing contact for the future of the country and the construction of a democratic society is valuable,” she said.

Referencing the Feb 27 statement from imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan calling on the militant group to dissolve itself after four decades of armed insurgency, Doğan added, “Turkey is facing a historic opportunity, and we must do everything within our power to seize it.”

She stressed the need for political will to sustain the peace initiative, saying, “The words have been spoken. They cannot be postponed. These promises must be fulfilled without delay.”

In response, Topçu acknowledged the importance of the moment. “We have entered an important process. Hopefully, this will continue. What matters most is Turkey’s future,” she said, adding that MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli had taken the first step and that “very positive developments” could follow.

The exchange of visits took place amid growing public attention on the renewed discussions over a potential resolution to the Kurdish issue.