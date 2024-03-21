TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 21 March 2024 13:28
 ~ Modified On: 21 March 2024 14:40
3 min Read

Kurds celebrate Newroz in Diyarbakır

Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the Newroz Park, the traditional venue for the celebrations.

Diyar Saraçoğlu

İnanç Yıldız
Diyar Saraçoğlu

Diyar Saraçoğlu

İnanç Yıldız

İnanç Yıldız
The culmination of the Newroz celebrations, which began on March 15 with the slogan "Rabe dema azadî û serkeftinê ye" (It's time for standing up, freedom, and victory), is taking place today in Diyarbakır.

As usual, the Newroz Park in the Bağlar district serves as the venue for the celebrations, with entrances being organized through six separate gates. Despite the rain, a large crowd began gathering in the area from earlier hours of the day. Guests from outside Diyarbakır and journalists were escorted to the area through the protocol gate.

Kurdish politician Leyla Zana (second from left), DEM Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan, and Mehmet Öcalan, the brother of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. (İnanç Yıldız/bianet)

Among those in attendance at the protocol were the families of the victims of Roboskî and Suruç massacres, those who lost their lives in the 2015-2016 conflict, as well as of Mazlum Doğan, Deniz Poyaz and other slain Kurdish politicians and journalists.

Throughout the area, flags of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party and flags in Kurdish national colors of yellow, red, and green banners waved.

The prevalence of women and youth in the crowd gathered for the Newroz Festival celebrations stands out, with many people participating in traditional attire.

The program commenced with a moment of silence in memory of Kemal Kurkut, who was killed by the police during the 2017 Newroz celebrations, and those who lost their lives “in the struggle for freedom and democracy.”

Message from Gültan Kışanak

A message from the imprisoned Kurdish politician Gültan Kışanak was read out during the celebrations. Imprisoned in 2016 while she was serving as the co-mayor of Diyarbakır, Kışanak is currently DEM’s candidate for the Ankara co-mayor.

Gültan Kışanak (File photo)

Kışanak's message briefly stated, "I greet Amed Newroz with resistance and hope. Greetings to all gathered around the Newroz fire. Greetings to those resisting oppression. Greetings to those burning with the passion for freedom. Greetings to those carrying the torch of Newroz far and wide...

“Newroz is a historic legacy that brings peoples together in the dance of freedom and peace. O history, take heart! Your legacy is in safe hands.

“Newroz is the harbinger of spring, the herald of change. When Newroz arrives, it leaves behind the winter chill, and we open our doors to its warmth and colorful spring. Therefore, Newroz is the spring of the oppressed and downtrodden, while it is the winter of oppressors and despots. Because freedom is inherent in life, oppression and tyranny are inventions of the rulers. Life always resists returning to its essence and prevails. This time will be no different; life will prevail, freedom will prevail, Newroz will prevail. Newroz is the DEM of victory, the DEM of winning back life and freedom!

“We were here, we are here, and we will always be here."

Organizers intervene against “Nationalist Kurds”

The Organizing Committee intervened against the "Kurdên Nasyonalîst" group, who describe themselves as "Nationalist Kurds," and who were engaged in provocative attempts and attacked LGBTI+s participating in the Newroz celebrations in İstanbul and İzmir on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, the Committee announced that measures would be taken against this group, and “no room would be given to provocation.” (DS/İY/TY/VK)

Diyar Saraçoğlu
Diyar Saraçoğlu
İnanç Yıldız
İnanç Yıldız
