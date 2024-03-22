Even rain stopped for Kurds, then why not there be peace?

In the early hours of the morning in Diyarbakır, we make our way from Seyrantepe to Newroz Park in Bağcılar Neighborhood with journalist friends I had previously arranged to meet. Along the way, we were more concerned about the rainy weather than the messages that would be conveyed today. However, recalling the assurance from those who had witnessed numerous rainy Newroz celebrations here that the people of Diyarbakır would come despite the rain, I thought, "With all the hardships this people has endured, would a little rain stop them?" Indeed, there was a year when Newroz was not allowed in Diyarbakır, and the people broke through police barricades to enter the area.

As these thoughts circulated in my mind, the rain that had started the night before continued until we reached the Newroz area. Despite the area filling up, the rain did not stop until almost the end. Although Newroz is traditionally heralded as the harbinger of spring, with changing seasons, we have become accustomed to seeing rain or even snow on Newroz day, but none of these factors cast a shadow over the Kurds' celebration. The interest, especially from the youth, in Newroz was remarkable.

The culmination of Newroz is in Diyarbakır every year

Newroz, the common festival of peoples worldwide, holds particular significance for Kurds. Every year, millions of citizens fill the squares to celebrate Newroz. While many communities engage in a symbolic celebration, for Kurds, it has evolved into a tradition lasting days in squares.

Simultaneously, for Kurds who face denial and oppression in their regions, Newroz symbolizes resistance in terms of peace, fraternity, and freedom. Therefore, the messages conveyed from the Newroz squares are always eagerly anticipated. In this context, all eyes are especially on the Newroz event held in Diyarbakır.

Just like other years, Newroz celebrations this year began various places a week before March 21, culminating in Diyarbakır.

The people did not hesitate to fill the area

The celebration area for Newroz is in the Bağlar district, in the middle of Bağcılar Neighborhood with a population of 150,000. Around this area, police barriers, with a total length of 10 kilometers, were set up, almost enclosing the entire neighborhood. With 7,500 police officers on duty, those entering the area passed through six main entrance gates and three-tiered search points.

It was striking to see in the past two years that four-meter-high wire fences were erected to prevent the police barricades in front of the stage from being toppled over. In this way, the barricades are no longer breached due to the pressure from behind. However, filming the crowd becomes a torture for journalists. Despite all these challenges, the people did not refrain from filling the area, of course.

Carnations was left where Kemal Kurkut was shot

One significant aspect that made this year's Newroz special was the fact that Kurdish politician Leyla Zana would return to the scene after eight years. Zana, hand in hand with Mehmet Öcalan, the brother of Abdullah Öcalan, and together with DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan, passed through the checkpoint. Then, carnations were placed where Kemal Kurkut was shot and killed by police during the Diyarbakır Newroz in 2017, with the message "We will not forget Kemal Kurkut."

The longing for Leyla Zana

From there, we reached the protocol section of the Newroz area, and Zana's speech was eagerly awaited. Because Zana, who hasn’t been around for eight years, was greatly missed by the Kurdish people. The people I spoke to in the area confirmed this.

Following the end of the peace process in 2015, which was followed by the declaration of self-governance in several cities and the entry into a new period of conflict, Zana found herself helpless, leading to her seclusion. However, before every election, when Kurds are asked, "Who do you want to see as a candidate?" Zana's name always stands out among the responses. In this regard, Zana has always had a special place among Kurds.

Perhaps this is because in the '90s when hardly anyone could freely speak Kurdish, Zana, who was elected to parliament, spoke Kurdish during her oath, and then stood her ground, becoming a beloved figure. Since then, Kurds have always held in high esteem the deputies who resist and stand up for themselves.

Peace and solution messages in Zana's speech

With local elections approaching, Zana's messages at the Newroz stage were also eagerly awaited. Indicating that they are not only electing mayors, Zana said, "The ruling parties are mocking us with our own minds. They say, 'We have ruled Kurds for 100 years. Kurds are content with us, that's why they vote for us.' On one hand, AKP, on the other hand, CHP, and also MHP... We say 'no' anymore. We will use our will only for ourselves from now on," she said.

Drawing attention to Abdullah Öcalan's efforts for peace and a solution in 1993, Zana asked, "Are you ready to reopen this path once again?" The crowd responded with a resounding "Yes." Zana said, "Your voice has reached those who govern this country. I hope that after the elections, we will open the way for peace and freedom together," she said.

Zana's messages of Kurdish people's will and peace resonated in the area.

People want politicians to fight alongside them

While there was never a moment of calm in the area, some people I spoke to drew attention to the trustees appointed to municipalities. Citizens expressing their desire for no more trustee appointments after the elections and their wish for the Kurdish issue to be resolved democratically, voiced, "Isn't it enough already? Why all this oppression, all this bloodshed? We always wanted brotherhood, but we have seen nothing but pain," they said.

Of course, citizens also want to see Zana more active in addressing these issues. They do not want her to withdraw into silence by saying, "I spoke today, the election is over, then this and that happened, let's talk later." Citizens also reiterated that their politicians should fight alongside the people.