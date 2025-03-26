TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 26 March 2025 16:25
 ~ Modified On: 26 March 2025 16:33
1 min Read

CHP member elected acting mayor after İmamoğlu's suspension

The main opposition party to retain control of the municipality despite İmamoğlu’s detention.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Aslan and İmamoğlu

İstanbul's city vouncil has elected a new acting mayor following the arrest and suspension of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Nuri Aslan, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the current deputy mayor, was elected with 177 votes. His rival, Zeynel Abidin Okul of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), received 125 votes. The outcome allows the CHP to retain control of the municipality despite İmamoğlu’s detention.

İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on Mar 23 on corruption-related charges and suspended from office by the Interior Ministry. Since the arrest was not based on terrorism charges, his replacement is selected through a council vote rather than by direct government appointment. 

İmamoğlu’s detention sparked nationwide protests and a wave of political backlash. The CHP has described the legal actions as politically motivated and held daily rallies in İstanbul's Saraçhane district following his arrest. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on İmamoğlu
CHP ends nightly protests outside İstanbul city hall: 'We have thwarted a coup'
Today 12:10
İmamoğlu suspended from office, acting mayor to be elected
23 March 2025
İstanbul mayor remanded in custody on corruption charges
23 March 2025
CHP ends nightly protests outside İstanbul city hall: 'We have thwarted a coup'
Today 12:10
İmamoğlu suspended from office, acting mayor to be elected
23 March 2025
İstanbul mayor remanded in custody on corruption charges
23 March 2025
