İstanbul’s İmamoğlu suspended from office, replacement to be elected

The mayors of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and two districts have been suspended from office, the Interior Ministry announced. All three were remanded in custody early today as part of ongoing investigations.

The Interior Ministry said the mayors were suspended “as a temporary measure.” In a later statement, it announced that the district governor of Şişli had been appointed as a trustee to lead the municipality.

İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık will be replaced through internal elections within their respective municipal councils on Mar 26, the İstanbul Governor's Office announced in a separate statement.

Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan was arrested on terrorism-related charges, while İstanbul and Beylikdüzü mayors were arrested on corruption-related ones. Under the municipalities law, the Interior Ministry has the authority to directly appoint a trustee instead of a suspended mayor. In practice, however, while those facing terrorism-related charges are usually replaced with a trustee, in case of other charges, the mayor is sometimes replaced through an election within the municipal council.

The mayors were among more than 100 suspects involved in two separate investigations into terrorism and corruption-related charges, which led to a widespread crackdown on Mar 19. The charges include aiding a terrorist organization, bribery, extortion, embezzlement and big rigging.

The targeting of İmamoğlu came just as he was expected to be declared the opposition’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections, triggering widespread public outrage. Demonstrations have continued across the country for the past four days.

Today, İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) held its previously scheduled primary, drawing massive turnout nationwide despite the mayor’s imprisonment.

Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. On early Mar 23, İmamoğlu was remanded in custody on curruption-related charges while the court refused to order his arrest for "aiding a terrorist organization." Dozens of other suspects were also arrested.

(VK)