Armed attack on the municipality in Adana: The private secretary of the mayor dies in hospital

In Adana, an individual entered the municipality building with a firearm and attacked Samet Güdük, the deputy private secretary of Mayor Zeydan Karalar.

Güdük, who was hit by three bullets, was severely injured and taken to the hospital.

Upon receiving the report, police teams were dispatched to the area. Meanwhile, the assailant surrendered himself to the police station. The suspect was identified as Mikail G., an employee of the municipality.

Samet Güdük lost his life at the hospital.

Governorship: "Due to a debt issue"

"The incident was carried out by municipal public bread company employee M.G. due to a debt dispute, and the suspect was apprehended with the weapon used in the incident," informed the Adana goverrnorship in a written statement. (HA/PE)