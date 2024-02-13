The private secretary of the mayor killed in Adana laid to rest

The funeral of Samet Güdük, the Deputy Head of the Special Office of Adana Metropolitan Municipality, who lost his life in an armed attack at the municipality building in Adana yesterday, was laid to rest.

A ceremony was held for Güdük in front of the Metropolitan Municipality service building. Carnations were placed on Güdük's coffin, and his relatives and loved ones paid their respects. A moment of silence was observed.

"Not a matter of debt"

Speaking at the ceremony, Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar said, "Unfortunately, we lost him to a heinous attack. We are very sad. I visited our Police Chief this morning. I said, 'This is not a matter of business or debt, it's never that. Samet is such a pure and honest person that such a relationship is out of the question. This is something else.'"

Karalar continued, recalling the taxi driver killed by someone he had picked up in İzmir:

"The person we hired because he said, 'He was murdered by our employee, whom I hired because he said, 'I'm hungry, hire me, my children are hungry,. Such a thing would never come to mind even if you think for a trillion years. I will visit the Prosecutor General in the afternoon. I know them, I recognize them. There is something behind this. We will never stop until we uncover it and hold them accountable."

Karalar couldn't hold back his tears during the ceremony.

The Adana Governorate had announced in its statement yesterday that the incident was determined to stem from a debt-related matter.

"He did not deserve such a death"

Samet Güdük's brother Mehmet Güdük also expressed that their pain was too great to be expressed in words, saying, "Samet would make every effort to deliver help, touch hearts, and bring hope to wherever his hand could reach. He was always hopeful. Samet was full of hope for his family, friends, companions, and all those who loved him or had even exchanged a greeting with him. He did not deserve such a death."

After the funeral prayer held, the body was laid to rest at Karayusuflu Neighborhood Cemetery in Seyhan district.(HA/PE)