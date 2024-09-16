TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 16 September 2024 11:24
 ~ Modified On: 16 September 2024 11:37
3 min Read

Activists stage counter-demonstration during anti-LGBTI+ rally in İstanbul

Members of a LGBTI+ rights group distributed sweets for the memory of Ahmet Yıldız, who was killed for being gay, a symbolic case for gay rights in Turkey.

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Activists stage counter-demonstration during anti-LGBTI+ rally in İstanbul

The Big Family Platform held an anti-LGBTI+ rally in Fatih, İstanbul yesterday, marking the third similar event this year.

The platform demands the prohibition of “LGBT propaganda” in Turkey and removing the concepts of gender equality from the legislation. It has collected about 150,000 wet signatures for these demands and submitted them to the parliament.

Hundreds of people gathered for the "Great Family Meeting." (AA)

However, this time, an LGBTI+ right sgroup held a counter-demonstration near the Fatih Memorial Park, where the anti-LGBTI+ rally took place. Members of the Social Policy, Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation (SPoD) distributed lokma, a traditional donut-like dessert, for the memory of Ahmet Yıldız, who was allegedly killed by his father in 2008 for being gay, a symbolic case for gay rights in Turkey.

The association said it intended to draw attention to the right to life and the struggle for justice of LGBTI+s as part of the campaign entitled “I Have Always been Here” (#BenHepBuradaydım).

‘They are organizing hatred against us’

Speaking to bianet about their protest , SPoD General Coordinator Oğulcan Yediveren said,

“We do not give up our struggle no matter what, because our struggle is a struggle for an honorable life. This is not something you can give up, it is not something you can say it is not essential. They can tell us that we are not from here as much as they want.

“I am a 30-year-old gay man. I did not come from a rich, privileged family. I have been struggling hard to survive in this land for 30 years. The struggle for my rights is an integral part of my personal struggle for survival. It has to be so because there are still some people who, with a pat on the back, organize hatred against us under the pretext of protecting the family.

“We know very well that if these groups did not organize hatred against us, we can transform this society into a society where everyone lives together in peace with the struggle for our rights. Just like in Pride Marches, we once again emphasize our demand for living together with the delight we hand out. We firmly believe that this demand has a response in our society. Open the barricades, lift the bans and then see how tens of thousands of people fill those streets during the next Pride March.”

The murder of Ahmet Yıldız

Ahmet Yıldız was shot and killed by his father Yahya Yıldız on Jul 15, 2008. Another person was wounded during the incident. His body was not taken by his family and he was buried in the Cemetery of the Unknowns.

The trial, which began on Sep 8, 2009 following the complaint of the injured person, has not been concluded despite 40 hearings. The fugitive defendant Yahya Yıldız, for whom a red notice was issued in 2012, has still not been found.

Dozens of judges and prosecutors have changed in the case. The fugitive father Yahya Yıldız was last seen in Zakho, Iraq, during the investigation phase of the case.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
related news
Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing
27 June 2024
/haber/ahmet-yildiz-homophobic-murder-case-verdict-still-pending-after-40th-hearing-296907
Government's 'family workshops' exclude NGOs, spread anti-LGBTI+ sentiment
22 September 2023
/haber/government-s-family-workshops-exclude-ngos-spread-anti-lgbti-sentiment-284385
Anti-LGBTI+ rallies continue across Türkiye as Erdoğan pushes for constitutional amendment
7 November 2022
/haber/anti-lgbti-rallies-continue-across-turkiye-as-erdogan-pushes-for-constitutional-amendment-269583
Thousands gather at anti-LGBTI+ rally in İstanbul
19 September 2022
/haber/thousands-gather-at-anti-lgbti-rally-in-istanbul-267328
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing
27 June 2024
/haber/ahmet-yildiz-homophobic-murder-case-verdict-still-pending-after-40th-hearing-296907
Government's 'family workshops' exclude NGOs, spread anti-LGBTI+ sentiment
22 September 2023
/haber/government-s-family-workshops-exclude-ngos-spread-anti-lgbti-sentiment-284385
Anti-LGBTI+ rallies continue across Türkiye as Erdoğan pushes for constitutional amendment
7 November 2022
/haber/anti-lgbti-rallies-continue-across-turkiye-as-erdogan-pushes-for-constitutional-amendment-269583
Thousands gather at anti-LGBTI+ rally in İstanbul
19 September 2022
/haber/thousands-gather-at-anti-lgbti-rally-in-istanbul-267328
other articles
ANNIVERSARY OF İSTANBUL POGROM
‘The racist hatred that could enable new pogroms is deeply present in Turkey’
6 September 2024
‘The racist hatred that could enable new pogroms is deeply present in Turkey’
Lake Salda: Protection or commercialization?
3 September 2024
Lake Salda: Protection or commercialization?
Erdoğan issues ‘tailor-made’ decree for lake shore industrial zone in northwestern Turkey
20 August 2024
Erdoğan issues ‘tailor-made’ decree for lake shore industrial zone in northwestern Turkey
LGBTI+ Activist İris Mozalar arrested over social media posts defending refugees
11 July 2024
LGBTI+ Activist İris Mozalar arrested over social media posts defending refugees
INTERVIEW
Imprisoned Kurdish politician Semra Güzel: ‘My right to love is being judged in this trial’
8 July 2024
Imprisoned Kurdish politician Semra Güzel: ‘My right to love is being judged in this trial’
Back to Top