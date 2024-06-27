TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 27 June 2024 17:46
 ~ Modified On: 27 June 2024 17:51
3 min Read

Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing

Despite several changes in judges and prosecutors, Ahmet Yıldız's murderer has not been found. Yahya Yıldız, the fugitive father, was reportedly seen in Zakho, Iraq, during the investigation phase.

Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz
Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing
Tuğçe Yılmaz/bianet

The 40th hearing in the case of Ahmet Yıldız, who was murdered in 2008 in a homophobic hate crime, took place today at 1:35 PM in the 5th Heavy Penal Court of İstanbul Anadolu Courthouse.

Yahya Yıldız, accused of killing his gay son Ahmet Yıldız, is being tried for "premeditated murder against a descendant," "violation of the firearms law," and "intentional injury."

Despite the case entering its 16th year and several changes in judges and prosecutors, Ahmet Yıldız's murderer(s) have not been found. Yahya Yıldız, the fugitive father, was reportedly seen in Zakho, Iraq, during the investigation phase.

Today’s hearing was attended by Yağmur Birdal, a lawyer from Hevî LGBTİ+ Association; Barış Barışık, President of the Ankara Bar Association’s LGBTİ+ Rights Center; Burcu Uçuran from SPoD Association; and Sevda Demirtaş from the Istanbul Bar Association’s Human Rights Center.

The hearing was observed by Hevî LGBTİ+ Association, SPoD, LambdaIstanbul, the 32nd Istanbul LGBTİ+ Pride Week, the Human Rights Association (İHD), and Kaos GL Association.

For the first time since the pandemic, the hearing was open to the press and spectators. However, the presiding judge once again rejected the involvement of LGBTİ+ organizations in the case.

Although the lawyers requested the arrest of Yahya Yıldız, the prosecutor and the judge stated that there was no need for a new decision as the arrest warrant for the suspect was still in effect.

"Court's homophobic attitude"

Speaking to bianet, Yağmur Birdal, a lawyer from Hevî LGBTİ+ Association, said, "The family has not been heard from the beginning. The arrest warrant issued at the end of October 2008 yielded no results. Since November 2008, no progress has been made in the case files. For 40 hearings, they have said 'the arrest warrant continues.'

"We had requested to determine who and where Yahya Yıldız's pension was being withdrawn from, but this was also rejected. Our requests are mostly denied due to the judges' homophobic attitudes. As lawyers and human rights defenders, we will persistently demand justice for Ahmet Yıldız."

The 41st hearing is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 12.00 pm.

Background

Ahmet Yıldız, a 26-year-old final year Physics student at Marmara University, began receiving death threats after coming out as gay to his family. Approximately three months before his murder, he filed a criminal complaint against his family with the prosecutor's office.

On July 15, 2008, Ahmet Yıldız was shot dead by his father, Yahya Yıldız. Another person was injured during the incident. As his family refused to claim his body, he was buried in the Cemetery of the Nameless.

During the 36th hearing on October 6, 2022, for the first time, the court accepted the request of LGBTİ+ organizations to hear witnesses.

The trial process, which began on September 8, 2009, following the injured person's complaint, has seen 39 hearings but remains unresolved. Fugitive suspect Yahya Yıldız, who was issued a red notice in 2012, is still at large. (TY/AD/VK)

Ahmet Yıldız LGBTI+phobia
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
