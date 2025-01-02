2024: Ecological struggles in Turkey

2024 was a year when on both the global and national level, heat records were broken and the impact of the climate crisis was felt in the clearest way.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared that the global mean surface air temperature for the January-September period in the year 2024 was, on average, 1.54 °C above the pre-industrial average. Accelerated glacier loss led to a further rise in sea level.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the sea level may rise from 0.3 to 1 meter until the year 2100. Climate projections reveal that lower coastal areas like Miami are under serious threat because of the rising sea level. Projections place Miami at the top of the list of cities to be left underwater to the climate crisis.

New heat records set

Turkey, too, intensely felt the impact of global warming in 2024. Extreme heat and drought dominated the summer months, causing a negative impact on the agricultural sector and water resources. Experts state that the Mediterranean basin, which includes Turkey, is among regions that will be most severely affected by the climate crisis.

As in the world in general, new heat records in Turkey, too, triggered forest fires. However, 90% of fires in Turkey were caused by humans. As forest fires caused serious damage to the ecosystem, the local people, ecological activists and state institutions struggled against the disasters. Fires in tourism regions including Muğla and Antalya spread fast mostly because of heat waves and wind. Forest fires led to human losses and also the death of many animals.

The struggle continues

Yet in this bleak picture, there were also developments that brought hope. Ecological struggles brought the resistance against ecological destruction of citizens and organizations to the fore. Some of the ecological struggles that stood out in Turkey in 2024 are as follows:

Akbelen protestor becomes İkizköy Village Head

One of the leading figures of the resistance of the people of İkizköy Village against the mining pit in the nearby Akbelen Forest in the Milas district of Muğla province, Nejla Işık, became the village head of İkizköy. Nejla Işık became a candidate at the 31 March local elections, and won by taking 93 of 164 valid votes.

Speaking to bianet, Nejla Işık said, “We are very happy. This is the first time a woman has become village head, in this village of Milas, Muğla. I think it’s a revolution. It’s the miracle of Akbelen, of the people of İkizköy. It’s a gain that has been secured thanks to unity and togetherness. It’s not me who has won, but us. We became a single clenched fist with all our villagers and today, we embrace this victory together. Our village has won, our villagers have won.”

Işık was later also included in the BBC 100 Women 2024 list, which brings together a list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2024.

Signature campaigns organized by citizens

According to the Prosumer Economy Society and Change.org Turkey Climate Program 2024 Assessment Report, 65 new climate campaigns were launched this year, and a total of 584,197 signatures collected for these campaigns demanded a struggle against climate crisis, and change from officials towards the carbon neutral target.

There were positive developments regarding the demands of 27 campaigns, while campaigners held direct meetings with a total of 54 different decision-makers and handed the signatures collected for 19 campaigns to officials.

State Council nullifies regulation exposing olive groves to mining

Thanks to the struggle against the opening of olive groves to mining activities, in July, the State Council 8th Chamber annulled the much-debated Mining Regulation published by the Mnistry of Energy and Natural Resources which exposed olive groves to mining activities.

*A change made to the Mining Regulation on 1 March 2022 exposed olive groves to mining activities for energy production.

Sinpaş GYO construction site sealed off

In June, the construction of the “Marmaris Kızılbük Resort Hotel and Timeshare” project, carried out by Sinpaş Real Estate Investment Trust (GYO) Inc. was sealed off for not having a license and the company was given an administrative fine of 60 million TL.

The expert’s witness report released in July within the scope of the court case filed against the project’s building license, on the other hand, stated that the licenses were in breach of zoning legislation.

Actions for İznik Lake

İznik Lake, Turkey’s fifth largest lake and home to historical heritage of millennia, has in recent years faced the threat of the climate crisis, pollution and industrial activities. The struggle to prevent the construction on the shore of İznik lake of a paper mill that belongs to the Albayrak Group continues.

Following the call of DOĞADER and the Bursa City Council, various actions have been held throughout the year in the project area which has been declared a special industrial zone by Presidential Decree. Ecological organizations, professional chambers and members of parliament acted in solidarity to protect the lake.

Princes’ Islands protest against minibuses

Although the Princes’ Islands are an area that must be protected with their historical, cultural and natural environment, the lack of a sufficient conservation plan has been voiced for many years. A conservation plan was first prepared in 1991, and revised in 1994, however, this did not amount to comprehensive planning.

Adalar Sivil İnisiyatifi, a civilian initiative organized on the Princes’ Islands, demads that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality cancels its introduction of electric minibuses, and for the islands to remain an area closed to traffic. The people of the islands further state that they have not been sufficiently informed about the project and that their requests have been left unanswered.

Kaz (Ida) Mountains

Truva Madencilik, a subsidiary mining company of Cengiz Holding, began to fell trees in the Kaz Mountains for its Halilağa Gold Mine project, although the legal process regarding the project has not concluded.

Citizens and ecological organizations held vigils in the area where felling had begun.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB), the TTB-Specialization Societies Cooperation Council, the Turkish Thoracic Society and the Public Health Specialists’ Society called upon the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Forestry General Directorate and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to say, “Do not allow the destruction of Kaz (Ida) Mountain”.

Struggle continues in Artvin despite losses After Cerattepe, Cengiz Holding is planning drilling work for a new mining project that will include nine villages in the Arhavi district and one village in the Hopa district. In addition to mining and hydroelectric power plant (HES) projects, a new project of plunder titled “Recreation Area” has also been introduced. In the environmental struggle they have continued for many years, the people of Artving lost Metin Lokumcu on 31 May 2011, and Reşit Kibar on 3 September 2024. Despite their losses, a great struggle for the environment continues, especially in Cankurtaran.

State Council intervenes in İkizdere

The local people of the Eskencidere Valley, one of the most important ecological passages in Turkey, have continued for two years their struggle against the stone quarry that was opened for a harbour construction and caused great destruction in the region.

The stone quarry project implemented in Eskencidere Valley in order to supply rocks for the logistics harbour construction carried out in the İkizdere district of Rize province in the Black Sea region by Cengiz Construction Industry and Commerce Inc. has been blocked by the State Council.

In a case filed by Yakup Şekip Okumuşoğlu, local resident and also the lawyer of the people of İkizdere, against the Rize Administrative Court for its ruling dated 21 January 2021 stating that ‘an environmental impact assessment report is not required’, the State Council 6th Chamber stated on 14 April 2024 that there was “no compliance with law” in the administrative court’s ruling.

Judicial block prevents Kanal Istanbul

The Istanbul 5th Administrative Court deemed the reserve area designation for the Kanal Istanbul Project and related environmental plans unlawful and annulled them.

The court emphasized that the project had to be prepared as a revision, yet was prepared as a plan change, and that the urban technical infrastructure assessment report was also deficient.

In a statement regarding the ruling, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said, “The Guardians of Istanbul will protect Istanbul and the entire Marmara Region. Everyone must read the striking remarks of the court”. A statement from the İBB added that the court’s verdict stated how weak the legal and environmental basis of the Kanal Istanbul project is.

Animal rights

The change in the law regarding animals living in the streets and the struggle against this change formed a major point of debate in Turkey in 2024. Animals’ rights’ defenders put up a struggle especially for the protection of animals in the streets and the improvement of their conditions of care.

With changes brought to the Law for the Protection of Animals, cases of violence against animals in the streets increased. Criminal complaints were filed and protests were held especially regarding violent acts such as the shooting, poisoning and abandoning of animals, and various social media campaigns and actions were organized.

Rights’ defenders made calls to municipalities regarding the violations street animals experience, and for the protection of their right to life, adding their demands for the development of more effective policies for animals.

As we enter the year 2025, we wish for a world where all species can continue existing with equal rights, hoping that an approach which cherishes the protection under all circumstances the right to life of animals living in the streets prevails.

Wishing you a year when the balance between human beings, animals and nature is reestablished, and the struggles carried out by rights defenders bring about effective outcomes! (TY/NHRD)