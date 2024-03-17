Police attack bianet reporters during Newroz celebrations

bianet reporters Tuğçe Yılmaz and Ali Dinç faced violence from the police while covering the Newroz celebrations at the Yenikapı Rally Area in İstanbul. Police also attempted to detain bianet Kurdish editor Aren Yıldırım.

As the crowd was dispersing following the rally, the officers initially attempted to prevent Yılmaz from filming the violent apprehension of one person. Despite identifying herself as a journalist, Yılmaz was then forced to the ground by the police. During this altercation, the police pressed on Yılmaz's throat and battered her. Ali Dinç was also assaulted and obstructed by the police.

Following the incident, Yılmaz and Dinç went to the hospital to obtain medical reports for the injuries sustained from the police violence.

The moments when Yılmaz was subjected to police violence were recorded by Evrensel reporter Eylem Nazlıer.

Over 300,000 people gathered at the square to celebrate Newroz.