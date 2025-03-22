İstanbul governor restricts entries to city as protests continue

The governor of İstanbul has extended a ban on public gatherings and imposed restrictions on entry to the city, as demonstrations continue following the Mar 19 detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The governor’s office announced that all public demonstrations, including rallies, marches, sit-ins, leaflet distribution, and banner displays, would remain banned until Mar 27. The order also prohibits individuals and groups "suspected of attempting to engage in illegal actions" from entering or exiting the city. It doesn't make clear how authorities will determine who falls under the scope of the restriction.

The expanded restrictions follow earlier bans introduced after İmamoğlu was detained. Similar bans have also been imposed in Ankara, the capital, and İzmir.

Despite the demonstration ban, opposition leaders and protesters continue to gather in Saraçhane Square, outside the metropolitan municipality building. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) also plans to hold its presidential primary on Mar 23, with İmamoğlu listed as the sole candidate.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu was transferred to İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan after completing his testimony at the police headquarters. He is one of 91 suspects referred to the prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into alleged cooperation with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and corruption in municipal companies. His testimony yesterday amounted to 121 pages.

CHP leader Özgür Özel stated that the questions directed at İmamoğlu during the investigation were “based almost entirely on the statements of secret witnesses rather than evidence.”

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office assigned 30 prosecutors to oversee the statements of İmamoğlu and the other suspects. Security was tightened around the courthouse, with dozens of armored police vehicles deployed and roads closed.

Police formed a human chain around the courthouse, preventing the suspects’ lawyers from entering. Clashes broke out between the lawyers and police.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of others, most of them municipal officials, were detained in police raids on the morning of Mar 19. The operation came just days before İmamoğlu was expected to be declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Mar 23. Authorities have launched two separate investigations involving a total of 106 suspects. One centers on terrorism-related charges, while the other involves alleged corruption. The terrorism probe focuses on the CHP’s cooperation with the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party during last year’s local elections. The two parties collaborated at the district level, with DEM refraining from fielding candidates in some areas to support the CHP, while in other districts, DEM members ran on CHP lists and were elected to municipal councils. This strategy, dubbed the “urban consensus,” helped the CHP win 26 out of İstanbul’s 39 district municipalities and secure a majority in the metropolitan council. Prosecutors allege that this alliance was orchestrated by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), citing public statements by PKK leaders during the campaign urging cooperation with the opposition. The first arrest linked to the investigation was Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a Kurdish academic, who was jailed and removed from office in January. Ten more officials from six district municipalities were arrested in February. The investigation has since expanded to include İmamoğlu. The corruption investigation, which affects 100 of the 106 suspects, involves allegations of bribery, embezzlement, fraud, and bid rigging in municipal subsidiaries. İmamoğlu is accused of leading a criminal organization for profit. The CHP has described the operation as a "coup" against an elected mayor and called for public demonstrations. Saraçhane Square, in front of the metropolitan municipality building, has become the focal point of protests, where CHP leader Özgür Özel addresses large crowds each evening. University students have also staged protests in various cities. While most gatherings have remained peaceful, clashes between demonstrators and police have led to daily detentions. Dozens more have been detained in home raids linked to the protests. Authorities imposed internet restrictions on the morning of İmamoğlu’s detention, severely slowing access to major social media and messaging platforms. The bandwidth throttling, which rendered many apps nearly unusable, lasted for around 42 hours. Additionally, the Interior Ministry has detained numerous individuals over protest-related posts on social media. Court orders have blocked access to various leftist and student group accounts. Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

(VK)