Men killed 30 women in April

Infographic: Yağmur Karagöz

According to reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 30 women and two children in April.

At least 24 women's deaths were "suspicious."

In the first four months of the year, men killed 119 women.

Provinces of suspicious deaths Antalya (1), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), Elazığ (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Kastamonu (1), Kocaeli (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Ordu (1), Sakarya (1), Sinop (1), Tokat (1), Uşak (1), Urfa (1), Van (1), Zonguldak (1).

Men perpetrated violence against at least 33 women, abused at least 20 girls and boys, and harassed at least 10 women. They also coerced 20 women into sex work.

In April, men raped at least four women. They also threatened to "kill" at least 16 women.

A woman exercised her right to self-defense in Ankara: A woman named B.A. stabbed to death her ex-husband Veysel Dörkozan (44), who lived in the same house and assaulted her. It was revealed that the man had stabbed the woman, had been assaulting her for years, and had multiple criminal records. An investigation has been launched.

Male violence in 2022, 2023 and 2024 In the first four months of 2024, men killed 119 women, harassed 24 women, abused 42 children, inflicted violence on 158 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 144 women into sex work. The deaths of 90 women were reported in the media as "suspicious," while men killed at least 13 children. In the first four months of 2023, men killed 89 women, harassed 15 women, abused 31 children, inflicted violence on 234 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 115 women into sex work. The deaths of 73 women were reported as "suspicious," while men killed 11 children. In the first four months of 2022, men killed 99 women, harassed 34 women, abused 83 children, inflicted violence on 238 women, and raped 11 women. Men forced at least 262 women into sex work. In the first four months of 2022, the deaths of 70 women were reported as "suspicious," while men killed at least nine children in the year's first four months.

Femicide

In April, men killed at least 30 women and also killed six men who were with these women.

One of the perpetrators was a specialized sergeant.

Names of the women killed in April Asya C., Besra K., Buse Ateş S., Buse Demirkıran, Emine Boynueğri, Emine D., Esma İ., Esra Y., F.C., Gülcan G., Gülseren Y., H.T., İlknur Ç., Kübra K., Meltem Z., Melek Ç., Nazlı T., N.A., Nursel Y., Petek A., Sabiha F., Sahure Dudu Bahçeci, Selin Yalın, Selma Ç., Semanur Ç., Sevda M., Serpil K., Türkan A., Yıldız Y., Yonca Kazan.

Provinces where men killed women Adıyaman (1), Ağrı (1), Ankara (2), Antalya (2), Balıkesir (1), Bolu (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (6), Karabük (1), Kırıkkale (1), Konya (1), Maraş (2), Manisa (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Tekirdağ (1).

Men killed 16 women because "they wanted to separate" or "did not want to reconcile," one woman because "he was jealous," and another woman because "she kept a cat." The reasons for 12 other murders did not appear in the media.

At least 21 women were killed by their husbands, boyfriends, or ex-partners, while eight were killed by male family members such as cousins, fathers, or grandsons. One woman was killed by a neighbor.

Seven women were killed with a sharp object. Sixteen women were shot with firearms. Two women were strangled. Two were beaten to death. The method used for three women's deaths did not appear in the media.

Six women were killed in outdoor areas such as streets and wooded areas. Twenty-four women were killed inside homes.

Legal proceedings There were at least 30 male perpetrators who killed women. 17 perpetrators were arrested, 7 were detained, and 3 committed suicide. The legal proceedings of three were not disclosed in the media.

Child murders

Men killed two children in April. The same month last year saw three child murders.

Two children were killed by their fathers, and one by a cousin.

Provinces where men killed children İzmir (1), Maraş (1).

Names of the killed children Tuğçe A., Sultan A.

Legal proceedings Two male perpetrators were involved. One was arrested, and the other committed suicide.

Harassment

Yağmur Karagöz / bianet

In April, men harassed at least 10 women. Last year in the same month, this number was five.

Men verbally and physically harassed nine women and recorded at least one woman on camera.

They harassed women in outdoor places like streets.

A specialized sergeant harassed one woman, and a co-worker harassed another. The identities of the men who harassed the other eight women were not disclosed in the media.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Antep (1), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (1), Fethiye (1), İstanbul (3) İzmir (1), Şırnak (1).

Legal proceedings There were at least 10 male perpetrators who harassed women. Only three perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was prosecuted, and another was detained. The legal proceedings of at least five perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Child abuse

In April, men abused at least 20 girls and boys. Last year, this number was four.

Men abused one child at home, 12 children at school, four in sports halls, and three on the streets.

At least 12 children were abused by four teachers, two by a shepherd, one by their father, and four by sports coaches. The identity of the perpetrator who abused one child was not disclosed in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Elazığ (13), Afyon (1), Ankara (1), Antep (2), Denizli (1), İzmir (1), Konya (1).

Legal proceedings There were seven perpetrators. Çocukları istismar eden yedi fail vardı. Sadece beş fail tutuklandı. Bir fail hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı. Bir fail de gözaltına alındı.

Sexual assault / harassment

csgorselarsiv.org

In April, men raped four women, according to media reports. Last year, the number was one.

The degree of familiarity between the perpetrators and victims was not disclosed in the media.

One woman was raped by a neighbor, another by a man posing as a security guard, a third by a man posing as a courier, and the fourth by a doctor.

All four women were raped in outdoor places.

Provinces where men sexually assaulted women İstanbul (2), Samsun (1), Urfa (1).

Legal proceedings Kadınlara cinsel saldırıda bulunan dört fail erkek vardı. Sadece iki fail tutuklandı. İki failin hukuki süreci basına yansımadı.

Violence / Injury

csgorselarsiv.org

In April, men injured at least 33 women. Last year, the same month had 56 cases.

At least four women were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Men continued to inflict violence on at least three women despite protection orders.

Provinces where men inflicted violence on women Ankara (1), Aydın (1), Bursa (2), Edirne (22), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Sivas (1).

Men injured 16 women because "they wanted to reconcile" or "wanted to separate." Two women were injured because "he was jealous." The reasons why 15 other women were injured were not reported in the media.

Men assaulted 29 women, injuring two women with firearms and two women with sharp objects.

Men injured 16 women inside homes and 14 women in outdoor areas such as public transport, parks, and streets. Information about where three women were injured was not reported in the press.

Legal proceedings There were at least 28 male perpetrators who injured women. Ten perpetrators were released. Two were detained and arrested. Four were detained, and legal proceedings were initiated for 10. The legal proceedings of two were not disclosed in the media.

Forced sex work

Men forced at least 20 women into sex work in April. Nine of the women were not citizens of Turkey. Children were among those who were forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work İstanbul (3), Samsun (6), Urfa (11)

Legal proceedings There were 18 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 13 were arrested, three were detained, two were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

