Unpaid Erasmus grants totaling over 120,000 euros for 21 students spark investigation

An opposition MP has raised concerns over the unpaid Erasmus grants for 21 students in Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey.

Students from the Tourism and Hotel Management department of Süleymanpaşa Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School were sent to Riga, Latvia, as part of the Erasmus project.

İlhami Özcan Aygun, a CHP deputy representing Tekirdağ, has questioned the whereabouts of a significant sum, totaling 122,577 Euros (~3.6 million Turkish Liras), which was intended for these students but has not been transferred to their accounts.

He emphasized the adverse consequences faced by these students due to the delay in receiving their funds, leading some to seek employment in Latvia.

Moreover, the MP highlighted ongoing investigations into this matter by the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the Turkish National Agency. He called for clarification on whether the Ministry of National Education has taken any measures to ensure the disbursement of these grants to the affected students.

Dr. Aygun directed several questions to Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, seeking answers to key concerns. These include inquiries about the status of the EU funds sent to Tekirdağ students, plans to secure the disbursement of funds as mandated by the EU, actions against the school administration, and measures to prevent potential EU sanctions due to alleged misuse of the Erasmus Program.

Background

The situation came to light when students who arrived in Latvia from Belgium as part of the Erasmus program noticed that their Turkish peers were compelled to work because they had not spent the EU funds they received. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that their school had withheld the money. The situation escalated, and legal action was taken after Tekirdağ students, who had encountered hardships during their stay in Latvia, contacted authorities.

The Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation, alleging that the funds transferred from the EU had been withdrawn from students' accounts in the presence of the school principal and deputy principal. It was claimed that the students were told the funds would be kept in the school's safe, with instructions not to carry a large sum of money.

However, the Süleymanpaşa District Governor, Mustafa Güler, rejected a request for an investigation on July 19, 2023. Following an appeal to the Istanbul Regional Administrative Court, the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office obtained permission to proceed with the investigation. (YÖ/HA/VK)