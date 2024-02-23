Police raids target drug sellers in Şarköy

In a joint operation coordinated by the Şarköy District Police Department and the Tekirdağ Provincial Police Department's Narcotics Division, six individuals suspected of engaging in drug trafficking were targeted. Search warrants were executed at their residences and a business premises under the supervision of the Şarköy Public Prosecutor's Office.

During the extensive search, which covered even toilet sinks, the police discovered a cache of illicit substances. Among the seized items were 16.78 grams of powdered cannabis in eight individual packets, 6 grams of cannabis mixed with tobacco in three pieces, 1.8 grams of bonzai, 10.50 grams of methamphetamine, and 213 grams of methamphetamine in four pieces. Additionally, authorities found four 100 mg tablets of ketamine (a synthetic pharmaceutical substance), an unlicensed firearm, nine 7.65 caliber cartridges, nine 6.35 caliber cartridges, seven 5.56 caliber cartridges, one 7.62 caliber cartridge, and an anti-aircraft round, along with 835 TL in cash.

Following the apprehension of the seven suspects, they were taken into custody and later brought before the judiciary for legal proceedings. (YÖ/HA/VK)