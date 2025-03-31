İstanbul municipal official Mahir Polat returns to prison after angioplasty

Mahir Polat, deputy secretary-general of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, was transferred back to prison after undergoing angioplasty at a hospital. Polat had been remanded in custody along with 50 others, including İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

After experiencing health issues on Mar 27, Polat was taken to the hospital from Silivri Prison.

During earlier police and prosecutor questioning, Polat had described his health conditions and requested they be taken into consideration.

He said that he had undergone angiography two weeks prior to his detention and had six stents inserted. “In addition, two of my arteries are still blocked,” he said.

Polat added that a second angiography had been scheduled and that his treatment was ongoing, including a course of medication. “Because I had thyroid cancer, I regularly undergo PET scans to monitor for metastasis. I also live with sleep apnea and rely on a CPAP device. On top of that, I have hypertension and diabetes,” he told authorities.

Polat, who previously overcame thyroid cancer, is under regular cancer screening and suffers from hypertension and diabetes.

Background İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık, and nearly 100 others, were detained during early-morning police raids on Mar 19. The detentions were part of two separate investigations. The first probe focuses on allegations of organized corruption involving municipal companies, including claims of rigged tenders, fraud, bribery, and unlawful acquisition of personal data. Prosecutors allege that İmamoğlu formed a “criminal organization for personal gain” during his time as mayor of Beylikdüzü, prior to his election as İstanbul mayor in 2019. The prosecution claims that municipal subsidiaries were used in connection with these alleged offenses. More than 90 individuals were detained in connection with this invstigation, including İmamoğlu's advisor and Medya Inc. executive Murat Ongun; his campaign manager Necati Özkan; Tuncay Yılmaz, general manager of İmamoğlu Construction; Metropolitan Municipality Secretary-General Can Akın Çağlar; İstanbul Planning Agency head Buğra Gökçe; Culture İstanbul Director Murat Abbas; İlbak Holding board chair Murat İlbak; and shareholder Mustafa İlbak. The second investigation pertains to what prosecutors call a "terrorism" case tied to a political agreement, dubbed as "urban consensus" between İmamoğlu's Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in the 2024 local elections. As part of this probe, detention orders were issued for seven people, including İmamoğlu. Prosecutors allege that some municipal council members and deputy mayors appointed through the CHP quota had links to outlawed organizations, and that sympathizers were employed through İBB subsidiaries such as the İstanbul Planning Agency (İPA) and BİMTAŞ. Mahir Polat, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, and Reform Institute Director Mehmet Ali Çalışkan were among those detained in this investigation. Following four days in custody, İmamoğlu and others were referred to court on Mar 22. On the morning of Mar 23, the court ordered the arrest of 48 individuals, including İmamoğlu, Murat Çalık, Buğra Gökçe, and Murat Ongun, in connection with the corruption probe. An additional 44 people were released under judicial supervision. In the terrorism-related file, the court rejected the prosecution’s request to detain İmamoğlu. However, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat, and Reform Institute Director Mehmet Ali Çalışkan were formally arrested on Mar 23 under the "terrorism" investigation. Şişli Deputy Mayor Ebru Öztürk, who was also sought in the case, was taken into custody on Mar 29.

(AD/VK)