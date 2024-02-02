TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 February 2024 11:01
 ~ Modified On: 2 February 2024 11:23
2 min Read

The 'assailant with machete' during the Gezi Park protests killed in a fight

Sabri Çelebi, also known as the 'assailant with machete,' for attacking protesters with a machete during the Gezi Park protests, has died as a result of an armed attack in İstanbul's Beyoğlu district.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Sabri Çelebi, also known as the "assailant with machete" for attacking activists with a machete during the Gezi Park protests in 2013, was killed as a result of an armed attack in Beyoğlu Talimhane.

Çelebi had previously received a 3-year prison sentence for "intentional injury with a cutting tool that can be considered a weapon" in connection with this incident.

According to the news from Habertürk reporter Mustafa Şekeroğlu, the incident occurred last night around 01:30 (February 2). Sabri Çelebi was stopped by an individual while driving his car.

An argument ensued between Çelebi and the person who approached him. During the dispute, the suspect began punching Çelebi and shot him with a firearm he took out from his waist.

Other allegations and law cases against Çelebi

Injured Çelebi was taken to the hospital in his own car and died there.

Çelebi, facing up to 248 years in prison for establishing and managing a network to exploit women, engaging in sex trafficking with the criminal organization he formed, was acquitted six months ago in this case.

Regarding the bat attack during the Gezi Park protests, Çelebi and three other defendants were tried at the Istanbul 53rd Criminal Court of First Instance.

In the verdict hearing held on May 11, 2017, Sabri Çelebi, who was sentenced to 3 years in prison for "intentional injury with a cutting tool that can be considered a weapon" against four individuals, including a police officer, was also fined 9,000 TL for injuring a woman with armor. (TY/PE)

gezi park protests gezi park resistance sabri çelebi assailant with machete
related news
Constitutional Court Ruling on Machete Attacker: Police Didn’t Act with Due Diligence
25 December 2019
/haber/constitutional-court-ruling-on-machete-attacker-police-didn-t-act-with-due-diligence-217640
Machete-Carrying Man Released Again
29 August 2013
/haber/machete-carrying-man-released-again-149525
Machete-Carrying Man Charged With 27 Years of Prison
31 July 2013
/haber/machete-carrying-man-charged-with-27-years-of-prison-148872
MACHETE-CARRYING MAN
Suspect Flees Abroad As Judge Releases For “No Runaway Risk”
12 July 2013
/haber/suspect-flees-abroad-as-judge-releases-for-no-runaway-risk-148451
