Journalist Murat Ağırel’s life ‘put on contract,’ masked video reveals

Journalist Murat Ağırel has received a new death threat with a contract allegedly placed on his life, according to a video he says was sent to him.

The video he shared today features a masked individual wearing sunglasses and gloves. In the one-minute video, the person claims that a contract has been put out on Ağırel's life and an order of execution has been issued. The individual mentions a "botoxed president" and states that this person has been ordered to kill Ağırel.

"... Botoxed president, you think you're very smart. The contract for Murat Ağırel has come to you. Is that a lie? If it's a lie, come out and say it's a lie,” says the individual. “You accepted it, but then you didn't take the contract because you were afraid it would leak to the media. Murder is your specialty. You accepted it again. I know you've started to move to kill Murat Ağırel. I will also tell you which deputy gave you the contract. In the next video."

Ağırel, who has frequently faced targeting for his investigative reporting covering various forms of wrongdoing, said this was not the first death threat he received.

“I have received similar intelligence before and have repeatedly informed the authorities,” he wrote. “However, the people who wait in front of my house every day, watch me, and rummage through my garbage, demonstrate the reality of these threats.

“I face a new death threat every day. There is pressure to ban my books, there is constant surveillance in front of my house, and lawsuits are being filed one after another. Regardless of the seriousness of today's threat, it is my duty to inform the public while fighting for this country."

(VK)