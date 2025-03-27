YouTube broadcaster İlker Canikligil arrested over call for 'Order 66' targeting Erdoğan supporters

İlker Canikligil, a film director and founder of the YouTube channel Flu TV, was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged "incitement to commit a crime" and "inciting the public into hatred and enmity" over his remarks during an online broadcast.

Canikligil was detained on late Mar 25. Following police procedures, he was referred to İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse the next day and formally arrested after appearing before a judge.

During the broadcast on his YouTube channel, Canikligil said, “I'm getting into a taxi and now there is a lower class person. He says 'reis' ['chief,' a popular reference to President Erdoğan among his supporters] with a sly grin, with his tiny mind. I realized that he actually hates me. He's actually saying, 'You've studied, you've done well, but my man will rule you'... So where has your man brought you? You've always been a taxi driver, what has changed in your life? You should look at those who voted for him. There is only one thing I want to say; 'Execute Order 66'."

The phrase “Execute Order 66” refers to a scene in the Star Wars series involving mass extermination.

While Canikligil did not directly mention the recent protests over the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the context of his comments appeared to relate to the ongoing developments.

In a follow-up post on X Canikligil wrote, “My friends, don’t waste your time trying to explain things to these people. Political Islam must be ignored and gradually eliminated. There’s nothing about it to be taken seriously. That’s all.” (VK)