Ferdi Tayfur's funeral details announced

Ferdi Tayfur, one of the most significant figures of arabesk music in Turkey and Yeşilçam film actor, passed away yesterday (2 January) at a hospital in Antalya.

Recep Ergül, Chairperson of the Musical Work Owner’s Society of Turkey (MESAM), announced that a farewell ceremony will be held for Tayfur on 4 January, Saturday, at the Atatürk Cultural Centre in Taksim, Istanbul.

Tayfur’s funeral prayers will be held at the Emirgan Çınaraltı Mosque following evening prayers, and he will be interred at Yeniköy Cemetery.

Messages of condolence

According to the report of Anadolu Agency, the 79-year-old musician fell ill at his home in Marmaris on 15 December and was first brought to a private hospital in the district by ambulance, and then transferred to another private health institution in Muğla province.

National Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli published a message of condolence following the musician’s passing, saying, “I cannot find the words to describe my sadness. The passing of Ferdi Tayfur has taken a piece of me with him. I extend my condolences to our precious nation, his fans and followers and all of us”.

Ministers and other political party representatives also published messages of condolence for Ferdi Tayfur. (TY/NHRD)