TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 19 March 2025 16:26
 ~ Modified On: 19 March 2025 19:03
2 min Read

Turkey's justice minister dismisses calls for protests amid İmamoğlu investigation

"The judiciary does not take orders or instructions from anyone. Judicial rulings are binding for all, and there are no privileges before the law," Tunç asserted, criticizing public calls for protests and references to a "coup" targeting the oppositon.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey's justice minister dismisses calls for protests amid İmamoğlu investigation
AA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has called for respect for the judicial process amid public outrage against the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 100 others early today. The detentions were carried out as part of two separate investigations, with one concerning terrorism-related offenses and the other involving organized crime.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Tunç highlighted witness testimonies and evidence and noted, "The investigation phase is confidential, and this confidentiality must be respected."

"The judiciary does not take orders or instructions from anyone. Judicial rulings are binding for all, and there are no privileges before the law," Tunç asserted, criticizing public calls for protests and references to a "coup" targeting the oppositon. He said that such rhetoric was unacceptable and that judicial processes should not be interfered with.

Tunç urged the public to allow legal proceedings to move forward without disruption. "The streets are not the place for legal defense, justice is. Everyone has the right to due process," he said, adding that court rulings should be respected and that the public would be informed transparently throughout the process.

İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
LIVE BLOG
İstanbul mayor detained on multiple charges as he prepared to challenge Erdoğan for presidency
19 March 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
ekrem imamoğlu Crackdown on İmamoğlu
related news
İmamoğlu detention: 'Election alliance with Kurds is not a terror crime,' says MP
19 March 2025
/haber/imamoglu-detention-election-alliance-with-kurds-is-not-a-terror-crime-says-mp-305608
Pro-Kurdish group at center of İmamoğlu investigation slams ‘coup amid peace talks’
19 March 2025
/haber/pro-kurdish-group-at-center-of-imamoglu-investigation-slams-coup-amid-peace-talks-305593
MHP's Bahçeli calls for patience amid İmamoğlu crackdown
19 March 2025
/haber/mhp-s-bahceli-calls-for-patience-amid-imamoglu-crackdown-305579
Profile: Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul mayor and Erdoğan’s key rival sent behind bars
19 March 2025
/haber/profile-ekrem-imamoglu-istanbul-mayor-and-erdogans-key-rival-sent-behind-bars-305578
Turkey restricts social media amid crackdown on İstanbul mayor
19 March 2025
/haber/turkey-restricts-social-media-amid-crackdown-on-istanbul-mayor-305574
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
İmamoğlu detention: 'Election alliance with Kurds is not a terror crime,' says MP
19 March 2025
/haber/imamoglu-detention-election-alliance-with-kurds-is-not-a-terror-crime-says-mp-305608
Pro-Kurdish group at center of İmamoğlu investigation slams ‘coup amid peace talks’
19 March 2025
/haber/pro-kurdish-group-at-center-of-imamoglu-investigation-slams-coup-amid-peace-talks-305593
MHP's Bahçeli calls for patience amid İmamoğlu crackdown
19 March 2025
/haber/mhp-s-bahceli-calls-for-patience-amid-imamoglu-crackdown-305579
Profile: Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul mayor and Erdoğan’s key rival sent behind bars
19 March 2025
/haber/profile-ekrem-imamoglu-istanbul-mayor-and-erdogans-key-rival-sent-behind-bars-305578
Turkey restricts social media amid crackdown on İstanbul mayor
19 March 2025
/haber/turkey-restricts-social-media-amid-crackdown-on-istanbul-mayor-305574
Back to Top