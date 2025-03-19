Turkey's justice minister dismisses calls for protests amid İmamoğlu investigation

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has called for respect for the judicial process amid public outrage against the detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 100 others early today. The detentions were carried out as part of two separate investigations, with one concerning terrorism-related offenses and the other involving organized crime.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Tunç highlighted witness testimonies and evidence and noted, "The investigation phase is confidential, and this confidentiality must be respected."

"The judiciary does not take orders or instructions from anyone. Judicial rulings are binding for all, and there are no privileges before the law," Tunç asserted, criticizing public calls for protests and references to a "coup" targeting the oppositon. He said that such rhetoric was unacceptable and that judicial processes should not be interfered with.

Tunç urged the public to allow legal proceedings to move forward without disruption. "The streets are not the place for legal defense, justice is. Everyone has the right to due process," he said, adding that court rulings should be respected and that the public would be informed transparently throughout the process.

