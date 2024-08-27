Diyarbakır cafes faced with Islamist attacks over alcohol sale, women's clothing

Two popular cafes in Diyarbakır's historic Suriçi district, Karga and Hewş, have been repeatedly targeted by attackers demanding the prohibition of alcohol and stricter dress codes for customers. These incidents have sparked concerns about increasing religious extremism in the area.

The attacks began on Jul 11, when three individuals, later identified through security footage, launched an assault involving gunfire and sound bombs on the cafes. The attackers, who had demanded that the cafes stop serving alcohol and that patrons adhere to conservative dress codes, were detained but released after spending about a month in custody.

On Aug 25, two of the previously detained individuals, identified as V.G. and U.Y., returned to one of the cafes, threatening the staff. According to reports, they demanded that the cafe stop allowing women dressed in what they deemed inappropriate clothing to visit the establishment. Following a verbal altercation, V.G. and U.Y. physically assaulted the cafe employees.

Despite the presence of police officers in armored vehicles, who were stationed nearby due to the previous attacks, the situation escalated. During the incident, one of the attackers reportedly attempted to grab a weapon from a police officer.

"They attacked us in front of the police"

The cafe’s operator, Bahoz Damlayıcı, expressed his frustration, telling the media, “Just an hour ago, I informed you that these individuals attacked us in front of dozens of police officers, and now they have been released. If anything happens to us, those who allowed their release are responsible.”

Damlayıcı explained that the threats began in May, with the situation deteriorating to violence in July. He also highlighted the attackers' ability to return freely to the scene of the crime despite their previous actions. "We don’t understand how these people, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ could just walk back into this street. If anything happens to us, they are to blame. We demand our safety be ensured and warn that these attacks on our lifestyle could soon threaten everyone in Diyarbakır. I call on everyone to stand in solidarity with us.”

Reminding Hezbollah

Ceylan Akça Cupolo, a Diyarbakır MP from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), previpusly drew attention to the growing number of attacks on civilians, picnics, and businesses in the region. In a parliamentary inquiry submitted on Jul 16, Cupolo stated, "The fact that these individuals, who are known to law enforcement and openly send threats and death messages, can continue their attacks freely brings to mind the state-supported groups like Hezbollah in the 1990s."

Kurdish Hezbollah, also known as Hizbullah in Turkey, is an Islamist militant group that was particularly active during the conflict in the 1990s in the country’s Kurdish-populated eastern and southeastern regions. The group was responsible for the targeted killings of thousands of people, including Kurdish politicians, journalists, and other public figures. The group has no relations to the Lebanese Hezbollah. (ED/TY/VK)