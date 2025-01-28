From Grenfell to Grand Kartal Hotel

The magnitude of the disaster left one with a terrible sense of grief, and then anger. "How could this happen?" And then "someone must pay for this." I had had such feelings before in the UK in 2017.

A high-rise block of flats, Grenfell, burned down in London killing almost the same amount of people as in Bolu. Different circumstances but with the same feelings.

The subsequent Independent public inquiry is still ongoing, with the families of the victims taking centre stage. At present only one council leader and some local officials have resigned, though it is predicted there will be arrests in relation to corporate manslaughter charges connected to the outside cladding in particular, when the report’s recommendations are published in 2026, almost 9 years after the disaster. As of yet, no one has been tried or prosecuted.