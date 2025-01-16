TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 16 January 2025 14:00
 ~ Modified On: 16 January 2025 14:49
1 min Read

bianet male violence video and infographic released

Men killed at least 378 women and 43 children in 2024. Men raped 16 women, forced 772 women into sex work, harassed 131 women and abused 229 children.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

According to data compiled by bianet in the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 from news reported in local, national and internet press in Turkey, men killed at least 378 women and 43 children in 2024.

In 2024, the death of at least 282 women, including trans women, were reported as “suspicious” by the press. According to press reports, men killed despite at least 18 “protection” and “restraining” orders and/or demands.

The male violence monitoring report was prepared under the editorship of Evrim Kepenek and with media scanning carried out by Elif Yılmazlı and Gülden Damla Türkmen. The video was directed by Kıvılcım Akay, and the infographic was designed by Barış Dural. The report is published in Kurdish, English and Turkish, and was translated into Kurdish by bianet’s Kurdish Editor Aren Yıldırım, and into English by Nazım Hikmet Richard Dikbaş.

Using data from the year 2024, a video with the slogan “#BizVarsakYaşamVar” [#IfWeAreThereIsLife] was prepared. Actor and writer Feride Çetin, child actor Hayat Özer, trans activist İris Mozalar, feminist activist Rümeysa Çamdereli and communication specialist Ayşen Şahin appeared in the video directed by Kıvılcım Akay.

(EMK/NHRD)

male violence male violence monitoring report
