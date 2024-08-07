Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law

The Niğde Municipality, controlled by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is under scrutiny following allegations of mass killings of stray dogs. Videos purportedly showing these actions have circulated widely on social media, prompting calls for investigation.

The videos show dogs at an animal shelter in the city, reportedly managed by the municipality, being euthanized via injection and buried in mass graves. The footage also shows lawyers documenting these sites with their mobile phones.

Journalist Bahadır Özgür first shared the footage on social media, noting that lawyers from the Ankara Bar Association have filed a criminal complaint regarding the situation. Their petition of complaint included the allegations that the municipality decides for the 'euthanasia' of about 10-15 dogs daily.

AKP'li belediyeden toplu katliam, toplu mezar!



AKP'li Niğde belediyesinin toplu katliama başladığı ihbarı üzerine kente giden Ankara Barosu Hayvan Hakları Komisyonu Başkanı Tuğba Gürsoy, savcılığa suç duyurusu yapıldığını belirtti.



Savcılık dilekçesine göre veteriner işleri… pic.twitter.com/TiBJDAYMiO — bahadır özgür (@bahadir_ozgr) August 6, 2024

The allegations have emerged amidst ongoing debates in Turkey over amendments to the Animal Protection Law No. 5199, and a noticeable increase in cases of animal abuse, killings, and exploitation across the country.

In response to the allegations, the Niğde Municipality has issued a statement denying the claims. "The site in question is an animal cemetery designated according to the provisions of Law No. 5199. It is intended for animals that have died naturally, in traffic accidents, or from zoonotic diseases," the municipality clarified.

Perihan Koca, a Member of Parliament from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has raised the issue with the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, İbrahim Yumaklı. Koca's inquiry includes these several questions: