TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 7 August 2024 17:27
 ~ Modified On: 8 August 2024 09:50
2 min Read

Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law

The city municipality has clarified that the site where the mass burial of dogs took place was a ‘legally designated animal cemetery.’

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Allegations of mass dog killings in Turkey's Niğde following new stray dog law

The Niğde Municipality, controlled by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is under scrutiny following allegations of mass killings of stray dogs. Videos purportedly showing these actions have circulated widely on social media, prompting calls for investigation.

The videos show dogs at an animal shelter in the city, reportedly managed by the municipality, being euthanized via injection and buried in mass graves. The footage also shows lawyers documenting these sites with their mobile phones.

Journalist Bahadır Özgür first shared the footage on social media, noting that lawyers from the Ankara Bar Association have filed a criminal complaint regarding the situation. Their petition of complaint included the allegations that the municipality decides for the 'euthanasia' of about 10-15 dogs daily.

The allegations have emerged amidst ongoing debates in Turkey over amendments to the Animal Protection Law No. 5199, and a noticeable increase in cases of animal abuse, killings, and exploitation across the country.

In response to the allegations, the Niğde Municipality has issued a statement denying the claims. "The site in question is an animal cemetery designated according to the provisions of Law No. 5199. It is intended for animals that have died naturally, in traffic accidents, or from zoonotic diseases," the municipality clarified.

Perihan Koca, a Member of Parliament from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has raised the issue with the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, İbrahim Yumaklı. Koca's inquiry includes these several questions:

  • Is there an ongoing investigation by the Ministry into the claims of mass dog killings in Niğde?
  • How many dogs are currently housed in the Niğde shelter? How many have been brought in and died in the past seven months?
  • What are the justifications for the killings, and what legal basis supports such actions?
  • Is it true that the euthanasia has been ongoing for seven months and that the shelter is operating without a license? If so, what measures will the Ministry take against the municipality?  (TY/VK)
animal rights stray dogs stray animals
related news
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024
/haber/turkeys-parliament-approves-controversial-euthanasia-measure-for-stray-dogs-297952
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
related news
Turkey's opposition-held cities will resist stray dog massacre law
30 July 2024
/haber/turkey-s-opposition-held-cities-will-resist-stray-dog-massacre-law-298018
Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs
29 July 2024
/haber/turkeys-parliament-approves-controversial-euthanasia-measure-for-stray-dogs-297952
‘Ban breeding and sale instead of killing stray dogs’
25 July 2024
/haber/ban-breeding-and-sale-instead-of-killing-stray-dogs-297875
Back to Top