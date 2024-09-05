Mass stray animal poisoning in İstanbul blamed on new law

Dozens of stray animals were poisoned to death in İstanbul’s Kadıköy district on Sep 1. Poisoned food was left near Kalamış Park, home to many stray animals, leading to the deaths of three dogs and over 30 cats. At least 10 more cats are currently receiving treatment after consuming the toxic food.

The Kadıköy Stray Animals Forum addressed the incident during a meeting in the park yesterday. They believe the attack was emboldened by a recently passed law that allows for the euthanization of stray animals.

Turkey’s parliament approves controversial euthanasia measure for stray dogs

In their statement, the group said, "We are facing murderers empowered by the Isolation and Massacre Law, which came into effect on August 2. News of animal violence, torture, and killings are coming from all over the country. On September 1st, dozens of cats and dogs were poisoned on Rüştiye stray and in Kalamış Park, where we are now. Three days later, this morning, we found more cats suffering and dying in the same park.

"While the massacre in Kalamış continues, we keep receiving news of animals poisoned to death in Fenerbahçe Egemen stray and many other neighborhoods in Kadıköy. Enough is enough. Article 28/A of the Animal Protection Law No. 5199, which you repealed, is still in effect: It is a crime to mistreat, torture, or kill an animal!"

The forum is demanding that the perpetrators be found, prosecuted, and imprisoned, and that the public be kept informed throughout the process. They are also calling for the immediate repeal of the new law, which they believe has encouraged such violence.

"Everyone should hear and know that we will hold those accountable for every animal that is taken from their neighborhoods, their homes on the strays, and confined to death camps, tortured, poisoned, or killed. We will not let go of these massacres; we will organize neighborhood by neighborhood and grow our resistance. We do not recognize your bloody law, and we will follow up on every animal that has died. We will hold the killers accountable!" (VK)