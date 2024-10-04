Animal rights activists in Turkey refuse to celebrate World Animal Day in face of law enabling stray dog killings

Animal rights groups have declared that they refuse to celebrate World Animal Day in protest of a recently passed law that they claim permits the mass killing of stray dogs across the country.

The law in question, an amendment to the "Animal Protection Law," was approved by the parliament on Jul 30. Critics argue that it opens the door to the widespread culling of stray animals. Since its publication in the Official Gazette on Aug 2, numerous reports of street animals being poisoned, tortured, or killed have surfaced from various regions of Turkey.

In response, animal rights groups have declared that Oct 4 will not be a day of celebration but a "day of struggle" for the protection of street animals.

"Sharp rise in violence against animals"

The Caferağa Hayvan Dostları group based in Kadıköy, İstanbul, expressed their criticism of the law: "Since the law was passed, we have seen a sharp rise in cases of violence against animals. Poisoning, torture, and mass killings have sadly become daily occurrences. This reflects the dangerous normalization of violence against animals in society. Street animals, who should be protected by law, have instead become targets."

The group also criticized municipalities that have begun rounding up stray dogs, often in violation of procedures. "Municipalities without adequate shelters or resources are hastily collecting dogs from the streets. Some have died due to improper treatment, while the fate of many others remains unknown," the group added.

Another activist group, Sokaktayım Yanındayım Initiative, echoed these sentiments. "We cannot celebrate World Animal Day while laws enabling the slaughter of animals are being enacted. We feel the shame of living in a country where such legislation exists," they stated.

Haydar Özkan, founder of the Nature, Human, Animal Protection and Information Confederation, warned of the human cost of legislative delays: "Since this law came into effect, dozens of animals have been killed. Every day the Constitutional Court delays its decision on this law, more animals lose their lives." (VK)